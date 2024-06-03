T20 World Cup: South Africa bundle out Sri Lanka for 77

New York, June 3
South Africa bowled out Sri Lanka for 77 in their T20 World Cup opener here on Monday. It was Sri Lanka's lowest total in T20 cricket.
Pacer Anrich Nortje was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa ending with envious figures of four for seven in four overs. Spinner Keshav Maharaj (2/22) too was impressive.
Opener Kusal Mendis was the top-scorer for Sri Lanka with 19 off 30 balls.
Brief scores:
Sri Lanka 77 all out in 19.1 overs (Kusal Mendis 19; Anrich Nortje 4/7, Keshav Maharaj 2/22).
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha poll counting: Narendra Modi eyes record-equalling feat, Opposition hopes for rebound
While most experts have long seen the BJP-led NDA as the fav...
Delhi excise case: Over Rs 1,100 crore laundered, alleges Enforcement Directorate in supplementary charge sheet filed against K Kavitha
According to the ED, out of Rs 1,100 crore, Kavitha was invo...
Punjab Assembly Speaker accepts AAP turncoat Sheetal Angural’s resignation
Angural, who was Jalandhar West MLA, had tendered his resign...
Arvind Kejriwal weighed thrice in Tihar jail with different machines, not provided cooler, alleges AAP
The Tihar jail authorities refute the AAP leaders' claim, sa...
Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar gangs were planning to use minors to kill Salman Khan: Police
Navi Mumbai Police uncover a plot to kill the actor during t...