T20 World Cup: South Africa bundle out Sri Lanka for 77

New York, June 3

South Africa bowled out Sri Lanka for 77 in their T20 World Cup opener here on Monday. It was Sri Lanka's lowest total in T20 cricket.

Pacer Anrich Nortje was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa ending with envious figures of four for seven in four overs. Spinner Keshav Maharaj (2/22) too was impressive.

Opener Kusal Mendis was the top-scorer for Sri Lanka with 19 off 30 balls.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka 77 all out in 19.1 overs (Kusal Mendis 19; Anrich Nortje 4/7, Keshav Maharaj 2/22).

