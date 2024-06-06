 T20 World Cup: 'To play well, you need good surfaces', Ireland coach criticises New York pitch after India loss : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup
  • T20 World Cup: 'To play well, you need good surfaces', Ireland coach criticises New York pitch after India loss

T20 World Cup: 'To play well, you need good surfaces', Ireland coach criticises New York pitch after India loss

T20 World Cup: 'To play well, you need good surfaces', Ireland coach criticises New York pitch after India loss

Rishabh Pant and Shivam Dube are congratulated by Ireland players for their 8-wicket victory in an ICC Mens T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Wednesday, June 5, 2024. PTI



IANS

New York, June 6

Ireland head coach Heinrich Malan criticised the pitch for their T20 World Cup Group A match against India, stating that a good playing surface is crucial, but the recent games at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium haven't met that standard.

Malan's comments come after India won the match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium by eight wickets after they bowled Ireland out for just 96, with the pitch having excessive swing and variable bounce, which was uneven on various occasions in the game.

"When you play the game you need a really good surface or as good as surfaces you can get and unfortunately what we've seen over the last couple games just doesn't necessarily live up to that. So hopefully, over the next day or so it can hopefully flatten out a little bit and we can see some good cricket come Friday,” he said in the post-match press conference.

On Monday, at his venue, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 77, as South Africa won the match on a challenging pitch. Wednesday's match will bring more scrutiny to the pitches at New York, especially with Ireland to face Canada here on Friday and India facing Pakistan in a high-octane clash on Sunday.

"I think we just want to see good cricket, don't we? It's the pinnacle of our event and it doesn't have to be 200 play all the time, it just needs to be an equal contest and I think if you look at today it is debatable where that was," added Malan.

India's fast-bowlers, led by Hardik Pandya's 3-27, blew away Ireland by picking eight wickets collectively. Ireland struggled to adapt and alter their batting plans on a tough pitch. Only Gareth Delany managed to top-score with 26 and was involved in partnerships of 27 and 19 for the ninth and tenth wickets, respectively.

"When we were finding it really tough, we were talking about if we can get to 130-140 and if we can back that up in the execution of our skills from a bowling point of view that's probably, we were looking at to try and get to at one stage.

"If you look at the way they bowled up front, it was obviously pretty challenging. We had to change our game plan a couple of times and unfortunately it just didn't go the way we wanted it to work out. Mike Tyson said any game plan change, you get punched in the face, and I think there was some serious bowling out there.

"They've got three or four serious quick bowlers which we've seen over a period of time who can perform at this level and look, we communicated well. But it's one thing talking about it and another thing executing it under pressure when there's some quality that's coming down at you," stated Malan.

He signed off by saying Ireland did as much homework on the pitches behaviour in New York, but that didn't help them in getting the better of India. "We tried to do as much homework as we could even though we weren't at the ground training or playing on the surface.

"We spoke to the groundsman; the scores were totally different in that warm-up game that was played on that surface. So, we weren't necessarily expecting it to behave like it did, but again we've got to be better with our execution of our skills and that's obviously something we'll reflect on."

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #New York


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Lok Sabha election 2024 results: Knives out as AAP weighs up losses in Punjab, heads to roll

2
India

Narendra Modi set for historic 3rd term, but allies drive hard bargain

3
Punjab

Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir candidates win elections from prison; What the rules say on jailed MPs

4
Punjab

All necessary steps being taken to ensure Amritpal Singh's release, says his lawyer

5
India

NDA elects PM Modi its leader, passes resolution lauding him

6
Punjab

Dust storm in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh; trees uprooted, heavy rain leads to power cuts

7
India

Will take steps at right time to realise people’s desire not to be ruled by BJP: Mallikarjun Kharge after opposition meet

8
India

Behind saffron slide in UP, an indifferent RSS, a sidelined CM

9
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut only fourth woman from Himachal Pradesh to be elected to Lok Sabha

10
Chandigarh

Billboard crashes down on 5 parked vehicles at Zirakpur’s Oxford Street

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Hours after extending support to BJP-led NDA, ally JD(U) seeks rethink on Agnipath scheme

Hours after extending support to BJP-led NDA, ally JD(U) seeks rethink on Agnipath scheme

The scheme entails for recruitment of youth in Armed Forces ...

Delhi to get additional water from Himachal Pradesh amid acute shortage, Supreme Court orders

Supreme Court directs Himachal Pradesh to release 137 cusecs surplus water; asks Haryana to facilitate flow to Delhi

Says Himachal should release surplus water on June 7 with pr...

Modi to take oath as Prime Minister this weekend, invites India's neighbourhood allies for swearing-in ceremony

PM invites India's neighbourhood leaders for swearing-in ceremony; yet to dial Pakistan; Biden calls up to congratulate Modi

PM Modi has not called up Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sh...

Canadian PM Trudeau congratulates Modi on election win, steps up ‘rule of law’ in relationship with India

Canadian PM Trudeau congratulates Modi on election win, steps up ‘rule of law’ in relationship with India

Says Canada stands ready to work with his government to adva...

Dust storm in Punjab, Chandigarh; trees uprooted, no power for past hours in Ludhiana, Mohali

Dust storm in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh; trees uprooted, heavy rain leads to power cuts


Cities

View All

Operation Bluestar anniversary passes off peacefully at Golden Temple in Amritsar

Operation Bluestar anniversary passes off peacefully at Golden Temple in Amritsar

NEET results out, Rijul Sood tops in city with 705 marks

Amritpal got more votes than rivals in their own Assembly segments

Candidates of major political parties pay obeisance at shrines

Polls showed AAP support base erosion with party managing lead in 2 segments

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh colonies, villages helped Tewari win battle of ballot

Chandigarh colonies, villages helped Manish Tewari win battle of ballot

Will try to fulfil free water, power promise to low income group: Manish Tewari

Dera Bassi cold-shouldered SAD, but voted graciously for BJP, Congress

Storm lashes Chandigarh tricity, several areas plunge into darkness

7 cars damaged as unipoles fall in Zirakpur

Delhi to get additional water from Himachal Pradesh amid acute shortage, Supreme Court orders

Supreme Court directs Himachal Pradesh to release 137 cusecs surplus water; asks Haryana to facilitate flow to Delhi

Court rejects bail to Arvind Kejriwal, extends custody till June 19

Chinese visa ‘scam’: Delhi court grants bail to Karti Chidambaram

People rejected corruption, chose development, says BJP

After LS sweep, saffron party has visions of taking over Delhi

Congress leaders seek Vikramjit’s resignation

Congress leaders seek Vikramjit’s resignation

We couldn’t estimate, says Rinku on Lok Sabha poll loss

Seechewal calls for check on air, water, land pollution

Thunderstorm leaves several areas powerless

Dasuya lad bags AIR 84 in NEET UG

BJP biggest gainer, AAP major loser in vote share from Ludhiana

BJP biggest gainer, AAP major loser in vote share from Ludhiana

THE TRIBUNE INTERVIEW

Independent candidate bagged 42,500 votes on Amritpal factor

One of owners arrested in yarn mill fire death case

Two friends killed in hit-and-run

Despite established cadre, Akali Dal put up poor show

Despite established cadre, Akali Dal put up poor show

Fire breaks out in garbage dump on Sirhind road