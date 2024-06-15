T20 World Cup: Toss for India vs Canada match delayed due to wet outfield

PTI

Lauderhill (USA), June 15

The toss of the T20 World Cup match between India and Canada has been delayed due to wet outfield here on Saturday.

The toss was scheduled to be held at 10 AM local time (7.30 PM IST) but now there will be an inspection at 10.30 AM local time (8 PM IST).

India have already qualified for the Super Eight from Group A with three wins from as many matches, while Canada have been eliminated.

