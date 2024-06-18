T20 World Cup: Pooran's explosive 98 take West Indies to 104-run win over Afghanistan in their final group match

Gros Islet (St Lucia), June 18
A superlative batting display led by Nicholas Pooran powered West Indies to a 104-run win over Afghanistan in their final Group C match of the T20 World Cup.
With both teams assured of a Super 8 berth, it was the two-time champions WI who displayed their batting might, amassing a formidable 218 for five, with Pooran going on a six-hitting spree during his 53-ball 98.
Afghanistan's decision to bowl first backfired as Pooran hit as many as 8 maximums and 6 fours during his stay.
In reply, Afghanistan succumbed to scoreboard pressure, managing just 114 in 16.2 overs.
The hosts will face England in their Super 8 Group 2 match on June 20.
Brief Score:
West Indies: 218 for five in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 98; Gulbadin Naib 2/14).
Afghanistan: 114 all out in 16.2 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 38; Obed McCoy 3/14, Akeal Hosein 2/21).
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi's 1st Varanasi visit today after Lok Sabha poll victory, to release Rs 20,000 crore under PM-KISAN scheme
The PM will also distribute certificates to more than 30,000...
Pannun 'assassination' plot: 1st visuals of Nikhil Gupta being extradited to US
Nikhil Gupta will now face justice in American courtroom, sa...
Bengal train mishap: Death toll rises to 10, Kanchanjunga Express returns to Sealdah; several trains cancelled
The mishap-hit Kanchanjunga Express arrived at Sealdah stati...
Punjab power demand soars, cuts likely to stop grid failure
Yet-to-peak paddy transplantation adds to crisis