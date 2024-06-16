 T20World Cup: Bangladesh look to seal Super Eight spot in clash against Nepal; New Zealand take on PNG : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

T20World Cup: Bangladesh look to seal Super Eight spot in clash against Nepal; New Zealand take on PNG

Sri Lanka look to sign off on a high

T20World Cup: Bangladesh look to seal Super Eight spot in clash against Nepal; New Zealand take on PNG


PTI

Kingstown (St Vincent and the Grenadines), June 16

Bangladesh will look to iron out their flaws and seal the second Super Eight spot from Group D when they take on a tricky Nepal in the T20 World Cup here on Monday.

With four points, Bangladesh are all set to progress further in the tournament from the last group in the competition but a spirited Nepal will pose a strong threat.

Even though they have not yet won a game and are out of race for the next round, Nepal’s confidence will be sky high after they nearly pulled off a win against South Africa and will be keen on fulfilling their dream of beating a Test-playing nation before signing off.

The equation for Bangladesh, however, could change if they lose to Nepal by a big margin and the Netherlands manage to do the same against a struggling Sri Lanka — an unlikely scenario indeed but this tournament has thrown its share of surprises.

Teams (from):

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto ©, Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Travelling reserves: Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud.

Nepal: Rohit Paudel ©, Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal and Kamal Singh Airee.

Match starts at 5:00AM IST.

Sri Lanka look to sign off on a high

Gros Islet (St Lucia): Wary of the Dutch firepower and current form, the 2014 champions Sri Lanka, who are placed fifth in Group D, will take on the third-placed Netherlands.

Already out of reckoning for the Super Eight round, Sri Lanka’s pride will be at stake given they have had a tournament to forget, marred with multiple issues on and off the field.

For the Scott Edwards-led Netherlands team, there will be a great deal of motivation to bring out their best and hope for a big win as well as luck to favour them.

Netherlands have notched wins in two out of three games in this tournament yet they find themselves nearly eliminated in a tight Group D, from which South Africa have already sailed through.

Teams (from):

Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga ©, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c&wk), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Daniel Doram, Fred Klaassen, Logan van Beek, Max O’Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh, Viv Kingma, Wesley Barresi.

Match starts at 6:00 AM IST.

New Zealand eye consolatory win over PNG

Tarouba (Trinidad and Tobago): A consolatory win over a lowly Papua New Guinea would be the best that the New Zealand can walk away with in this T20 World Cup, with curtains coming down on their campaign prematurely.

For a team as consistent as New Zealand in ICC tournaments, the Kiwis have paid a heavy price for being sluggish at the start as a couple of defeats upfront led to their surprisingly early exit.

The game will, however, carry a massive significance for the Kiwi group as Trent Boult has confirmed this is his last T20 World Cup for the country and the Kane Williamson-led side will be motivated to give their best against PNG, who have lost each of their three matches so far.

Teams (from):

New Zealand: Kane Williamson ©, Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

Papua New Guinea: Assadollah Vala ©, Alei Nao, Chad Soper, CJ Amini, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Vagi Morea, Kipling Doriga (wk), Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Sese Bau, Tony Ura.

Match starts at 8:00PM IST.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bangladesh #Cricket #Nepal #New Zealand #Sri Lanka


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: Why party-hopper Ravneet Singh Bittu is the flavour of BJP

2
Punjab

Punjabi NRI 'assaulted' in Himachal Pradesh's Dalhousie; SAD, Congress leaders link it to Kangana Ranaut incident

3
India

‘Close ally’ Japan set to sanction Indian firms for trade ties with Russia

4
Punjab

Nurmahal woman shot dead in New Jersey, family with limited means faces bleak future

5
India

No question of taking back rebels: Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar after MVA's stellar Lok Sabha performance

6
Punjab

Punjab drug overdose: 14 deaths in 14 days

7
Ludhiana

NHAI withdraws Rs 957-crore Southern Bypass project

8
Punjab

‘Every piece of feedback matters’: Ravneet Bittu on BJP's performance in Punjab in Lok Sabha polls

9
India

Willing to work with India, says Justin Trudeau after meeting PM Modi at G7 Summit in Italy

10
Punjab

Power subsidy burns hole in govt’s pocket; owes Rs 29,659 cr to PSPCL

Don't Miss

View All
Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Top News

Amit Shah to review J&K security today, 3rd meet in three days

Amit Shah chairs high-level meeting to review J-K security situation, 3rd meet in three days

Home Minister also reviews preparations for annual Amarnath ...

‘Huge sweeping generalisation’: Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s call to eliminate EVMs ignites political firestorm in India

‘EVMs in India are 'black box', nobody allowed to scrutinise them’: Elon Musk’s call to eliminate EVMs ignites political firestorm in India

‘We should eliminate electronic voting machines. The risk of...

Punjab drug overdose: 14 deaths in 14 days

Punjab drug overdose: 14 deaths in 14 days

Unending menace: In June 2018, a similar crisis had hit Punj...

NEET row: Serious questions on integrity of NTA, how the exam is conducted: Congress

NEET row: Serious questions on integrity of National Testing Agency, how the exam is conducted, says Congress

Jairam Naresh emphasises the need for thorough analysis to a...

PUNJABI TADKA: Why party-hopper Bittu is the flavour of BJP

#PunjabiTadka: Why party-hopper Ravneet Singh Bittu is the flavour of BJP

Party insiders reveal that BJP leadership had been working o...


Cities

View All

Land dispute claims man’s life in Tarn Taran village

Land dispute claims man’s life in Tarn Taran village

Attacked in Himachal, Punjabi-Spanish couple demands action

City police conduct cordon & search ops in three zones

Majha House opens literary series with 2 authors

Businessman gets Rs 1cr extortion call

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Admn floats fresh tender for track-&-trace system for liquor

Admn floats fresh tender for track-&-trace system for liquor

Punjab minister and Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Mann ties knot with advocate Shahbaaz Sohi in Zirakpur

Form governing bodies, PU tells all affiliated colleges

Panchkula admn gears up for Yoga Day

Patients hassled as medicine prices vary at PGI chemists

BJP leaders vandalised Delhi Jal Board office, alleges AAP minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

BJP leaders vandalised Delhi Jal Board office, alleges AAP minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

Release more water on humanitarian grounds, AAP urges Haryana Govt

Realtor shot dead in northeast Delhi's Usmanpur area months after murder of younger brother

Delhi High Court orders Arvind Kejriwal’s wife to take down video of court proceedings

AAP MLAs write to Union Minister on water crisis in Delhi

PM Awas Yojana remains a non-starter for needy families

PM Awas Yojana remains a non-starter for needy families

No nomination filed till Day 2

Robbers loot Rs 2.33L from finance firm

Two killed, one injured as car rams into truck near Eastwood village

Kin of two gangsters held in extortion case

Paddy transplantation begins in Ludhiana district

Paddy transplantation begins in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Businessmen sore over erratic electricity supply

Labour shortage cripples industry in Ludhiana

Farmers to make Ladhowal plaza toll-free from today

NHAI withdraws Rs 957-crore Southern Bypass project

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Free workshops on Artificial intelligence at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Man killed as SUV hits bike

Blood donation camp