‘This victory is as much yours as it’s mine’: Virat Kohli shares heartfelt post for Anushka Sharma

Chandigarh, July 1

Virat Kohli took to Instagram to express his love and gratitude for his wife-actor Anushka Sharma following India’s T20 World Cup triumph in the Caribbean.

Kohli’s post featured a photo of the couple.

“None of this would remotely be possible without you my love. You keep me humble, grounded and you always say it how it is with absolute honesty. I couldn’t be more grateful for you. This victory is as much yours as it’s mine. Thank you and I love you for being YOU ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @anushkasharma,’ Kohli captioned the post.

Earlier, Anushka also shared her excitement on Instagram, recounting how their daughter, Vamika, was concerned about the Indian players after seeing them cry on television following their victory.

‘Our daughter’s biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on TV….. Yes, My darling, they were hugged by 1.5 billion people. What a phenomenal victory and what a legendary achievement!! CHAMPIONS – CONGRATULATIONS!!’ Anushka wrote.

