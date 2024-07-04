Viral video: Rohit Sharma flaunts T20 World Cup trophy upon arrival in Delhi

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 4

Delhi on Thursday witnessed history as several cricket fanatics came to the airport in the wee hours to get a glimpse of the 2024 T20 World Champions as the team reached home after being stuck in Barbados due to a cyclone.

Supporters at IGI Airport in New Delhi Thursday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

As the Indian cricket team landing in Delhi, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma came out of the airport and flaunted the T20 World Cup trophy amid loud cheers from the fans.

#WATCH | Captain Rohit Sharma with the #T20WorldCup trophy at Delhi airport as Team India arrives from Barbados, after winning the T20I World Cup.



(Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/ORNhSBIrtx — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024

The video of Rohit showcasing the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy upon landing in India is now going viral on the internet.

The team received a grand welcome upon their arrival.

Men's Indian Cricket Team lands at Delhi airport after winning the #T20WorldCup2024 trophy.



(Source: Delhi Airport) pic.twitter.com/kaCCjYy2oM — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024

The players, escorted by police and CISF officials, waved and smiled at their fans, who eagerly snapped photos and took distant selfies with the stars.

Following their arrival, the team proceeded to their hotel before heading to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After the meeting, they will return to the airport to board a special flight to Mumbai.

After reaching Mumbai airport, the team will move to the Wankhede Stadium. The BCCI has arranged for a 1 km victory parade from Nariman Point to Wankhede followed by a small ceremony at Wankhede Stadium.

It is at the iconic venue in Mumbai where BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who was present in Barbados for the final against South Africa on Saturday, will distribute the Rs 125 crore cash prize to the Indian team for winning their first ICC trophy in over a decade.

The Men in Blue were to depart Barbados for New York on Monday morning before taking a connecting flight from Dubai for India a couple of days after winning the T20 World Cup for a second time.

However, the cricketers were stuck on the island for three days due to Hurricane Beryl which swept through the Caribbean, and were only able to fly out of Barbados in the early hours of Wednesday via a charter flight named AIC24WC — Air India Champions 24 World Cup.

With IANS inputs

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #Rohit Sharma