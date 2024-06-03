 Was always thinking about India selection for T20 World Cup even when I was busy with IPL: Sanju Samson : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Was always thinking about India selection for T20 World Cup even when I was busy with IPL: Sanju Samson

Was always thinking about India selection for T20 World Cup even when I was busy with IPL: Sanju Samson

A highly underrated wicketkeeper-batter, Samson despite his prolific run with the bat in the IPL, has played just 16 ODIs and 25 T20Is

Was always thinking about India selection for T20 World Cup even when I was busy with IPL: Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson. PTI file



PTI

New York, June 3

Despite being focused on leading his team in the IPL, the thought of the impending T20 World Cup selections was at the back of his mind and he has come “most prepared” for the global showpiece, said Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson.

The Rajasthan Royals skipper had another successful IPL season where he scored 531 runs including five half-centuries and he finally got his due when he was selected in the 15-member India squad for the T20 World Cup in the US and West Indies.

India play their opening match against Ireland on Wednesday.

“This is the most prepared or experienced Sanju Samson has come into this World Cup, actually,” said Samson in video posted by the BCCI on Monday.

“Ten years of lots and lots of failures, few successes here and there. Life in cricket has taught me everything I needed to know before we come to this crucial tournament.”

A highly underrated wicketkeeper-batter, Samson despite his prolific run with the bat in the IPL, has played just 16 ODIs and 25 T20Is.

“The IPL covered all my mind space, I think. There was a lot to do, there was a lot to think being the captain of the side. I think my mind was always occupied, but somewhere at the back of the mind it was there, the World Cup selections are also around.”

The 29-year-old added that getting the call-up to represent the country in the World Cup was like a dream come true.

“It was a huge thing, actually. It was like one of the best things which could have happened to my career and those thoughts keep on playing.”

The Kerala cricketer said that despite having a remarkable season, where his side led the IPL table for most part, he knew securing a place in the India side was not a surety.

“I knew I've had a reasonable good season in the IPL where I do have my chances to get in. But, at the same time, I knew how tough it is. It can be either both sides because it depends on what the team wants, the exact combination our team management or the selectors are looking for,” said Samson.

“So the moment I got convinced that 'Sanju you are ready', I think the life and cricket gave it back to me. So, that's how I like to look at it. So, it was a great moment.”

Samson said failures and successes in his career have taught him to always look at things in positive light.

“I always look at things in a more positive manner, even if it's a failure or a setback that's when you actually learn about it. When you are young and you are having lots and lots of success, you actually skip a few lessons actually.

“I think I've been blessed to get some insane talent with my batting skills, that come very naturally to me, I don't do anything specific but I don't know how actually it comes. It just actually comes.”

The cricketer said the moment he landed in New York, the IPL was completely off his mind and he was living in the moment.

“Right from the moment I landed here, IPL has been like completely off and it's been a completely different stage and I'm telling myself 'Sanju you are somewhere (else). I think lots and lots of people dream about and then its like 'Ok boss, what else I need to do.

“I didn't have to motivate myself; it was like automatically, things were supposed to happen and it was happening and when you get into that atmosphere when you meet Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, you look at them and then you get inspired.

“Then you get motivated and then there is no looking back. You are only looking in front. How can a Sanju Samson help the team win more games,” he added.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #IPL #New York #Rajasthan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

23-year-old Indian student goes missing in US state of California

2
Haryana

IAS couple’s 27-year-old daughter jumps off 10th floor in south Mumbai; suicide note found

3
Patiala

Lok Sabha poll over, farmers head to Shambhu

4
India

Former BrahMos Aerospace engineer gets life imprisonment under Official Secrets Act for leaking info to Pakistan’s ISI

5
Punjab

Contempt proceedings against IAS officer

6
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Speaker accepts resignations of 3 Independent MLAs

7
Punjab

Punjab Assembly Speaker accepts AAP turncoat Sheetal Angural’s resignation

8
Punjab

Minister Anmol to wed on June 16

9
India

Election Commission asks Congress to share information on Amit Shah ‘calling up’ 150 DMs ahead of counting

10
Comment

Blue Star was ill-planned, badly executed

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Lok Sabha poll counting: Narendra Modi eyes record-equalling feat, Opposition hopes for rebound

Lok Sabha poll counting: Narendra Modi eyes record-equalling feat, Opposition hopes for rebound

While most experts have long seen the BJP-led NDA as the fav...

Delhi excise case: Over Rs 1,100 crore laundered, alleges ED in supplementary charge sheet filed against K Kavitha

Delhi excise case: Over Rs 1,100 crore laundered, alleges Enforcement Directorate in supplementary charge sheet filed against K Kavitha

According to the ED, out of Rs 1,100 crore, Kavitha was invo...

Punjab Assembly Speaker accepts AAP turncoat Sheetal Angural’s resignation

Punjab Assembly Speaker accepts AAP turncoat Sheetal Angural’s resignation

Angural, who was Jalandhar West MLA, had tendered his resign...

AAP alleges Arvind Kejriwal weighed thrice in Tihar jail with different machines, not provided cooler

Arvind Kejriwal weighed thrice in Tihar jail with different machines, not provided cooler, alleges AAP

The Tihar jail authorities refute the AAP leaders' claim, sa...

Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar gangs were planning to use minors to kill Salman Khan: Police

Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar gangs were planning to use minors to kill Salman Khan: Police

Navi Mumbai Police uncover a plot to kill the actor during t...


Cities

View All

A day after polls, SAD’s Joshi relaxes with family, friends

A day after polls, SAD’s Joshi relaxes with family, friends

Dhaliwal visits Lakhowal village youth’s family, spends time in fields, cattle farm

Three-tier security for nine strong rooms in city, rural belt

Open house: With voting for the Lok Sabha elections over, what issues need to be addressed on priority?

Fire breaks out at shop, no loss of life reported

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Counting of votes for Chandigarh to be held at Sector 26 college

Counting of votes for Chandigarh to be held at Sector 26 college

Officials blame heat, summer vacation for slight dip in polling

After hectic campaigning, Tandon spends time with family, Tewari resumes workout routine

Day after, Anandpur Sahib candidates relax

61.01% turnout in three Mohali constituencies

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court asks Centre to convene meeting of Upper Yamuna River Board on June 5

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court asks Centre to convene meeting of Upper Yamuna River Board on June 5

Arvind Kejriwal weighed thrice in Tihar jail with different machines, not provided cooler, alleges AAP

Supreme Court to hear Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas in excise policy cases on Tuesday

Amid water shortage, Atishi writes to UP, Haryana CMs

Fire breaks out in 3 coaches of Taj Express in Delhi

Punjab Assembly Speaker accepts AAP turncoat Sheetal Angural’s resignation

Punjab Assembly Speaker accepts AAP turncoat Sheetal Angural’s resignation

Urban areas lead in voter turnout in Jalandhar

Discounts, incentives fail to draw electorate in Jalandhar

Open House: With voting for the Lok Sabha elections over, what issues need to be addressed on priority?

2 arrested for bribing voters

Ludhiana District registers 60.12 per cent voter turnout

Ludhiana District registers 60.12 per cent voter turnout

Post-poll scrutiny of Form 17A held in Ludhiana

10 FIRs filed for poll code violations

Major fire breaks out in hardware store in Ludhiana

Collision between goods trains at New Sirhind railway station hits rail services

Power engineers object to poll duty

Power engineers object to poll duty

Lok Sabha poll over, farmers head to Shambhu