When Wasim Akram praised US and trolled his own team as rain blips Pakistan’s T20 World Cup dream

Chandigarh, June 15

Wasim Akram showered all praise for the US after Pakistan's elimination from the T20 World Cup, but the Pakistan ex-captain trolled his own team.

In a video shared by ICC, Akram said the US deserved to be in the next round, especially after beating Pakistan.

"Yeah, absolutely. And congratulations to Team USA. They've done amazingly well when you talk about globalisation of the game. This is it USA qualifying for Super Eights," Akram said in a video shared by ICC's Instagram handle.

Akram, however, took a jibe at the Pakistan team, saying while the US would be heading to the next round, Pakistan team would be boarding a flight to Dubai, before heading back home.

"They deserve to be there. They had beaten Pakistan in the round match. So they are there. And for Pakistan was the plan EK 601 to Dubai and then to the respective cities. And then we see what happens from there onwards," Akram said.

Pakistan's elimination was confirmed on Friday when the US joined arch-rivals India as the second team from Group A in the Super Eight round, following a washout at Lauderhill in Florida.

