1,000 saplings planted

Our Correspondent

Faridkot, August 21

Followers of the Kar Sewa Sect, Sarhali, with the assistance of area residents planted 1,000 saplings on the common land of Khara village on Sunday. Baba Sukha Singh, head of the sect, led the move and himself planted saplings.

The saplings were planted in the village school ground, on the sides of the road, cremation ground, canal sides and other common land. The saplings included those of custard apple, java plum, guava, suhanjna, shisham and sukh chain.

#Faridkot