1,000 saplings planted

Faridkot, August 21
Followers of the Kar Sewa Sect, Sarhali, with the assistance of area residents planted 1,000 saplings on the common land of Khara village on Sunday. Baba Sukha Singh, head of the sect, led the move and himself planted saplings.
The saplings were planted in the village school ground, on the sides of the road, cremation ground, canal sides and other common land. The saplings included those of custard apple, java plum, guava, suhanjna, shisham and sukh chain.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India
The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a sui...
Supreme Court stays all proceedings in rape case against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain
The top court granted liberty to the complainant woman to ap...
Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party
Says won't bow down before conspirators and corrupt people
Hundreds of farmers reach Delhi to take part in ‘mahapanchayat’
SKM leaders claim that at some locations farmers are being s...
Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy
Also imposes a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him