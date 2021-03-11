1,085-ltr lahan seized, 2 held

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran: Two persons were arrested and three escaped during a search operation conducted by the police against illegal manufacturing of liquor at different villages of the district on Saturday. Police parties recovered 1,085 litres of lahan from these villages. The police said on Sunday that Bhikhiwind police led by Sub-Inspector Naresh Kumar recovered 900 litres of lahan from the residence of Joga Singh in Tatle village. Kacha Pakka police recovered 60 litres of lahan from the residence of Gurcharan Singh and 50 litres from the residence of Joga Singh, both of Makhi Kalan village. Seventyfive ltrs of lahan — 35 litres from Balwinder Singh’s residence and 40 litres from Angrej Singh’s residence, both residents of Rattoke village — was recovered. Cases under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act were registered against the accused by the police. oc

3 arrested with 1.8 kg of heroin

Amritsar: The Amritsar rural police nabbed three alleged drug peddlers and recovered 1.8-kg heroin from their possession here on Sunday. Those arrested have been identified as Harjit Singh, Kulwant Singh and Karandee Singh, all residents of the border village of Rajatal here. The police confiscated 600-gm heroin from Harjit Singh and 500-gm and 700-gm from Kulwant and Karandeep Singh, respectively. A case under provisions of the NDPS Act was registered against them. TNS

Lights row: SGPC slams state govt

Amritsar: The SGPC has slammed the state government for beaming Tricolour lights on Sikh memorial Minar-e-Fateh at Chappar Chiri. In a release issued here on Sunday, he said, “It exposes the anti-Sikh mentality of the AAP government. Despite repeated public statements, Sikh traditions and ethos are being violated.” He added that the memorial was erected in the memory of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur’s victory at Sirhind. TNS

Health officials celebrate I-Day

Tarn Taran: Officials of the Health Department celebrated 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at the Civil Surgeon’s office on Sunday. Civil Surgeon Dr Seema said all officials and employees of the department would follow the instructions issued regarding ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ slogan.