1.1 lakh litre lahan recovered in villages along Sutlej river

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 1

The Excise Department, the Punjab Police and the BSF launched a joint search operation in Marad, Kiria and other villages falling under the mand area and recovered 1.1 lakh litres of lahan on Wednesday.

Inderjit Singh Sehzra, Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO), said boats and drones were used in the operation in the area along the Beas river.

The ETO said lahan recovered in tarpaulin (plastic sheets) and iron drums was destroyed on the spot. He said Kawaljit Singh, DSP, Patti, supervised the search operation along with Excise Inspector Mohit Kumar, who was leading his department officials.

Inspector Shimla Rani, Station House Officer, Harike, said a case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act had been registered and further proceeding initiated into the matter.

Sehzra further said today 1.8 lakh ML illicit liquor was recovered from one Waryam Singh, a resident of Muradpur locality in Tarn Taran. He was booked under Sections 61,1 and 14 of the Excise Act.

