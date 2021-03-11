1,114 cameras to keep eye on city 24X7 in five months: Nijjar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 13

The command centre built under the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) project of the Smart City Mission was inaugurated by Cabinet Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar here on Saturday. The project cost is Rs 91 crore.

The centre has been constructed on the second floor of the MC office located at Ranjit Avenue. In it, two separate operator areas have been made for the police and the municipal corporation. Four services — surveillance, e-governance, public grievance and public addressing system — have gone live through the command centre.

On the occasion, Nijjar said under the project, a total of 1,114 cameras at more than 400 locations, 12 environmental monitoring sensors (seven air quality and five waste water quality sensors), 10 variable messaging display boards, intelligent traffic management systems at 17 junctions would be installed throughout the city.

The project would be completed by the end of this year and operation and maintenance of this system would also be done by the contractor for the next four years.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan said after the ICCC project, the entire city could be monitored from this command centre. Besides managing traffic and taking immediate action in case of any kind of crime or emergency on roads, the centre would monitor the city 24 hours, which will help increase security.

On the occasion, MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, MLA Dr Jasvir Singh, Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu, MC Commissioner Davidar Singh, ACP Dr Simrat Kaur and Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh were present.