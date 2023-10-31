1,225 litres of illicit alcohol seized

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 30

CIA staff seized 1,225 litres of extra neutral alcohol from an abandoned truck in a sheller near the Bhagtanwala grain market here on Monday.

The police booked unidentified persons in this connection while further investigation was underway. Amolakdeep Singh, in-charge, CIA staff – I, said the police got a tip-off that a suspicious truck (HP-69-A-1135) was parked inside a sheller near the Bhagtanwala grain market. Following this, a team immediately raided the spot and recovered the truck. During the search, the police found 35 plastic cans containing around 1,225 litres of alcohol.

He said the police were investigating the antecedents of the truck while a case under the Excise Act was registered by the Gate Hakima police station here. He said the police were trying to identify the suspects who were involved in the sneaking the alcohol which was to be used in the manufacturing of illicit liquor. He said the accused would be arrested soon.

Meanwhile, CIA staff seized 200 bottles of illicit liquor and arrested Heera Singh of Anngarh area. A case under the Excise Act was registered against him.