1,387 participate in GNDU job fair

Amritsar: The Guru Nanak Dev University Placement and Career Enhancement Directorate organised a mega job fair at Model Career Centre in association with the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises here on Wednesday. In the mega job fair, 27 companies of different sectors such as banking, insurance, IT, health care, logistics, operations and business development participated. Students eligible for being selected included Class XII pass students, ITI and diploma holding students and graduate and postgraduates. Students were enthusiastic about the job fair and participated in large numbers. A total of 1,387 students participated in the job fair. Of these, 415 students were selected by these companies at different pay packages. Vice-Chancellor Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu expressed happiness over the success of the job fair. Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Surinder Singh (PCS) visited the job fair and interacted with company officials and participating students.

‘Christmas Extravaganza’ at school

Spring Blossoms School, Amritsar, organised ‘Christmas Extravaganza’ — an exhilarating fortnight on the school premises. The celebrations were spread over a period of two weeks in order to give one full day of fun to students of every class. The entire school campus was decorated and transported everyone to the magical world of Xmas. Children had a rocking time in different arenas encompassing of games and insightful ‘storytelling and puppetry sessions’. At the ‘Do it yourself’ stall, children made decorative craft to take home as memoirs. Children also danced to the beats of Xmas songs and enjoyed decorating and relishing muffins. Principal Anupama Mehra said Christmas is the time for good tidings. “It is not as much about opening our presents, it is about opening our hearts and embracing one and all,” she said.

Annual day event at DAV school

Students of LKG and Class I of DAV Public School presented the annual function titled “Just a Touch Away”. The children sensitised the gathering with a strong message to show their care, compassion and freedom of existence towards the speechless animals and give them equal right to co-exist on the planet. Let them be partners in survival, was the message that the children gave through well synchronised performance. Amritsar North MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh was the chief guest for the morning show and gave a message that for the smooth existence of the world, the contributions which animals make are enormous. Principal Dr Pallavi Sethi thanked the elite gathering and appreciated the efforts of the students and staff. She said animals play a significant role to bring stability in ecosystem and in our lives. “They are excellent companions. So, it is our duty to take care of them,” she said. Co-curricular in charge Shama Sharma and Cantt in charge Anuradha Grover left no stone unturned to bring out the best in students.

CBSE Adolescent Summit

Students of Bhavans SL Public School participated in the CBSE Adolescent Summit on life skills, mental health, safety and wellbeing held in Rashtriya Bal Bhavan, New Delhi. Approximately 155 schools from across the nation participated in the event. Aditya Bedi got the special Jury Award in Rhetorics-Young Orators Championship. Samrat of Class X participated in Thematic Painting. In Solo Indian Classical Dance, Avni of Class X got appreciation certificate. Rakshit of Class XII participated in Yuva Sansad — The adolescent mental health and wellbeing Parliament. Chairman Avinash Mohindru and Director Principal Dr Anita Bhalla expressed their heartfelt felicitations to the winner students and wished them luck for future endeavours.

Students take part in signature drive

Students during a signature campaign in Tarn Taran.

Tarn Taran: Activists of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) organised a signature campaign amid the ongoing nationwide Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. NSUI’s senior vice-president Hritik Arora said the move was getting huge response by the students of the district. Leaders of the NSUI went to different education institutions on Wednesday, where over 300 students participated in the signature campaign. Hritik said huge public attendance was sign of growing discontent against the divisive and communal politics of the Modi-led Central Government. He said people had made up their mind against the politics of hatred and embraced unity and peace instead. /OC