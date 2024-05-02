1.5 kg heroin seized from fields in Ramdas area

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 1

The Ramdas police have seized 1.5 kg of heroin found abandoned in agricultural fields of Bedi Chhanna village here. The contraband was located by a man when he went to ease himself in fields. He handed over the bag containing heroin to the police party on patrol duty in Gaggomahal village. The police registered a case against unknown persons in this connection.

Satinder Singh, SSP, Amritsar (Rural), said investigation was in progress to ascertain who dumped the contraband in fields. The drug was apparently smuggled from Pakistan side.

As per details, a police team headed by sub-inspector Jagjit Singh was on patrol duty in Gaggomahal village when a person approached him and identified himself at Yusuf Masih, a resident of Chak Pandori village. He handed over a polythene bag to the police and told that he found it in fields of Bedi Chhanna village where he had gone to ease himself.

When policemen opened the bag, they found heroin in it. The heroin was wrapped in a plastic tape and white coloured cloth with black colour stamp. Something in Urdu language was written on the cloth with a blue pen. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against unknown persons and further probe initiated into the matter.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.