1.5 kg heroin seized from fields in Ramdas area

Amritsar, May 1
The Ramdas police have seized 1.5 kg of heroin found abandoned in agricultural fields of Bedi Chhanna village here. The contraband was located by a man when he went to ease himself in fields. He handed over the bag containing heroin to the police party on patrol duty in Gaggomahal village. The police registered a case against unknown persons in this connection.
Satinder Singh, SSP, Amritsar (Rural), said investigation was in progress to ascertain who dumped the contraband in fields. The drug was apparently smuggled from Pakistan side.
As per details, a police team headed by sub-inspector Jagjit Singh was on patrol duty in Gaggomahal village when a person approached him and identified himself at Yusuf Masih, a resident of Chak Pandori village. He handed over a polythene bag to the police and told that he found it in fields of Bedi Chhanna village where he had gone to ease himself.
When policemen opened the bag, they found heroin in it. The heroin was wrapped in a plastic tape and white coloured cloth with black colour stamp. Something in Urdu language was written on the cloth with a blue pen. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against unknown persons and further probe initiated into the matter.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results
Poll panel wants necessary storage infrastructure in place t...