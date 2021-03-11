1,650 head of cattle infected with lumpy skin disease in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 8

The district has reported 1,650 cases of lumpy skin disease so far. Officials of the district animal husbandry department stated that veterinary officers have been visiting different areas of the district daily to keep a check on the situation.

Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry, Dr Navraj Singh Sandhu said 55 teams of the department were working for the purpose in the district. He added that 4,932 doses of vaccine were procured for animals out of which 2,516 were used on Sunday and 2,416 were given today.

Lumpy skin disease is an infectious viral disease of the cattle. The disease is characterised by high fever, enlarged superficial lymph nodes and multiple nodules on the skin. Dr Sandhu said, “Veterinary teams are visiting all dairy farms.” He added that dairy farmers should not panic, but keep an eye on their animals. He said if any symptom of the disease was witnessed, the issue should be reported to the veterinary department.

