1,650 head of cattle infected with lumpy skin disease in Amritsar district

Amritsar, August 8
The district has reported 1,650 cases of lumpy skin disease so far. Officials of the district animal husbandry department stated that veterinary officers have been visiting different areas of the district daily to keep a check on the situation.
Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry, Dr Navraj Singh Sandhu said 55 teams of the department were working for the purpose in the district. He added that 4,932 doses of vaccine were procured for animals out of which 2,516 were used on Sunday and 2,416 were given today.
Lumpy skin disease is an infectious viral disease of the cattle. The disease is characterised by high fever, enlarged superficial lymph nodes and multiple nodules on the skin. Dr Sandhu said, “Veterinary teams are visiting all dairy farms.” He added that dairy farmers should not panic, but keep an eye on their animals. He said if any symptom of the disease was witnessed, the issue should be reported to the veterinary department.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
3 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...