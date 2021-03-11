1 arrested for illegal mining

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran: Valtoha police arrested Daljit Singh, a resident of Kalia village, for illegal mining on Friday. He was bringing sand in a tractor-trailer from the Sutlej on Friday. Ranjodh Singh, Junior Engineer-cum-Mining Inspector, lodged a complaint with Valtoha police in this regard. The police said a tractor-trailer loaded with sand was seized from the spot. A case under Sections 379 and 21-(1) of the Mines and Minerals Act, 1957, has been registered against the accused. OC

Woman hurt in clash, 7 booked

Tarn Taran: One woman was injured in a clash at Bhaini Sidhwaan village on Thursday night. The clash took place between two groups of villagers. An old-time rivalry between the two groups was cited as the reason behind the clash. Sadar police said the clash occurred when members of the opposite group came to Manohar Singh’s residence and threatened him at night. When his wife Harjinder Kaur came out of the house to learn what the matter was, they beat her up severely and fired in the air to terrorise the family. The police said Harjinder Kaur, who received injuries, was admitted to the local Civil Hospital. Kali, Raja Singh and Baljinder Singh of Bhaini Sidhwaan village, and Mola Singh and Chela Singh of Jahangir village and two unidentified persons had been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. OC

2 nabbed with pistol, cartridges

Tarn Taran: A city police team led by ASI Narinder Singh arrested two residents of Tarn Taran with arms and ammunitions from Bugha Road on Friday. The police said the accused had been identified as Suresh Kumar and Joginder Singh Dogar. The accused were going on a motorcycle to commit a crime. On their search, the police party found one country-made pistol and six live cartridges from their possession. A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act had been registered against the accused.