1 arrested for smuggling drugs into Amritsar Central Jail

Amritsar, November 24
The CIA staff in a joint operation with Amritsar Central Jail authorities nabbed a man involved in throwing prohibited materials inside the jail here today.
The accused has been identified as Mohit Singh of Fateh Singh Colony here. The police seized 30-gm heroin, four mobile phones, an adaptor, 101 packets of bidis, one bundle of cigarette and one packet of tobacco from his possession.
The police have registered a case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. The police said the accused was arrested following a tip-off. He was produced in a court and brought on police remand for further investigation.
