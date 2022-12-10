1 arrested in Queens Road firing

Amritsar, December 9

The Civil Lines police have nabbed one man and booked three other persons for attempt to murder after a taxi driver was shot at here on the Queens Road yesterday.

The arrested suspect has been identified as Harbhinder Singh of Mattewal village. Two other suspects have been identified as Sahbi and Happy; and the fourth suspect is yet to be identified. The taxi driver — Lovepreet Singh — had sustained a gunshot wound.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Varinder Singh Khosa said a case has been registered under Sections 307, 323, 506 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

“Harbhinder was arrested and raids to nab the remaining suspects are on,” said Khosa. He noted that the incident occurred after a heated argument had ensued between the victim and the suspects on the road outside the Victoria Hotel, a hotel leased to the arrested suspect, Harbhinder.

Harbhinder was alarmed when he saw the victim’s vehicle touch the power cables dangling above. He feared that if the wires got snapped, the hotel leased to him could run out of power.

The armed suspects fired seven shots after thrashing the victim. The victim was rushed to the hospital following the incident.

