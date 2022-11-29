1 arrested with 265-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: The Sadar police arrested one and recovered 265-gm heroin from his possession on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Sawinder Singh Sarkaria of Bagrian. A police party led by ASI Gurdeep Singh was on patrol when it arrested the accused from the outskirts of his village. A case under Sections 21-C, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against him. OC

3 peddlers held, drugs seized

Amritsar: The Mohkampura police have nabbed three alleged drug peddlers identified as Bakhshish Singh of Tung Pai on Batala Road, Mandeep Singh of Pawan Nagar and Gautam Agarwal of Judge Nagar here. The police confiscated 35-gm heroin, besides Rs 5,000 drug money from their possession. SHO Binder Singh said the accused were involved in drug trafficking in the Batala Road area. Similarly, the Gate Hakima police have arrested Sandeep Kumar of the Dam Ganj area with 25-gm heroin. The accused have been booked.