1 held for sale of fake liquor in Jandiala

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Amritsar Rural Police have arrested a woman, identified as Vir Kaur, a resident of Chhapa Ram Singh in Jandiala, for allegedly selling adulterated liquor. The police recovered nine cans containing around 448 bottles of extra neutral alcohol, besides a can containing 49 bottles of illicit liquor manufactured from ENA was recovered from her. The raid was conducted at her residence following a tip-off. The informer told the police that Vir Kaur was involved in manufacturing and selling illicit liquor by manufacturing from ENA. A case under the Excise Act and cheating was registered against her. TNS

Three held for snatching phone

Amritsar: The police have arrested three snatchers, identified as Mohammad Soni, Farman Ali and Farmandeen, who allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a Verka resident Prince Kumar on January 3. While Soni and Ali were nabbed a few days ago, their third accomplice Farmadeen was arrested on Saturday. The police recovered weapons and the motorcycle used in the crime. Further probe was on, said Nishan Singh, SHO, Verka police station.