1 held with illegal pistol

Amritsar, June 29
The Gate Hakima police have arrested a man and recovered a country-made pistol from his occupation. The arrested suspect, was identified as Jatin Mehra, a resident of the Bhagtanwala area. The police said besides pistol, four rounds of live ammunition were also recovered from the suspect.
A case under the Arms Act was registered against the suspect and further probe initiated to ascertain from where the illegal weapon was sourced.
