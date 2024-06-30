1 held with illegal pistol

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 29

The Gate Hakima police have arrested a man and recovered a country-made pistol from his occupation. The arrested suspect, was identified as Jatin Mehra, a resident of the Bhagtanwala area. The police said besides pistol, four rounds of live ammunition were also recovered from the suspect.

A case under the Arms Act was registered against the suspect and further probe initiated to ascertain from where the illegal weapon was sourced.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.