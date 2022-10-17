1 held with illegal weapon

Tarn Taran, October 16
Tarn Taran (Sadar) police led by ASI Balraj Singh arrested one person with illegal weapons from National Highway No.54 near Pandori Gola village on Saturday.
When a police party, patrolling in the area, reached near Pandori Gola village along the national highway, the police observed suspicious activities of one person moving there. The police party signalled him to stop and conducted his search. The police recovered one illegal revolver and seven live cartridges with magazine from his possession.
The accused had been identified as Yodhbir Singh Yodha of Sultanwind village. The police had registered a case under the Arms Act.The accused was produced in a court and was remanded in two-day police custody.
