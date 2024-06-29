1 hurt in firing incident over land dispute in Chak Mukad village

Amritsar, June 28
A day after two persons died and five were injured in firing over a land dispute in the Lopoke area, another such incident left a man injured in Chak Mukad village. The incident occurred last night.
The police have booked three persons by name and their unknown accomplices on charges of the attempt to murder and the Arms Act. The injured was identified as Surjit Singh of Chak Mukad village. Those booked included Ranjit Singh, Gagandeep Singh, both of Chak Mukad village, and Gurjant Singh of Naushehra Dhalla village. No arrest was made till now, the police said.
Ramandeep Singh, the complainant, alleged that he had a land dispute with his uncle Ranjit Singh. He said yesterday around 10 pm, he was at his house while his father was sitting outside Surjit Singh’s residence. Ramandeep said he heard some loud noises outside his house. The complainant said when he came out, he saw Ranjit Singh carrying .315 bore rifle while Gagandeep had a “datar” (a sharp weapon), and Gurjant Singh a .32 bore pistol along with his accomplices who had come there on five vehicles.
He said Gurjant caught him from his T-shirt and challenged him to stop him from irrigating disputed land. He alleged that the suspects attacked him. The complainant said when he tried to escape from the spot, the suspects opened fire at him. During the incident, one bullet hit Surjit Singh’s leg.
As people started gathering, the suspects fled from the spot. The Gharinda police have registered a case and initiated further probe into the matter.
