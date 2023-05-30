1 injured in clash between jail inmates; 12 booked

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 29

One inmate was injured in a clash that took place between two groups of inmates lodged at Goindwal Sahib Central Jail here on Saturday evening.

The injured, identified as Sandeep Singh Shishu, was brought to the Civil Hospital, Khadoor Sahib. After giving him first-aid, he was discharged from the hospital.

Those involved in the incident included Lovpreet Singh, Gurbakhash Singh, Jughar Singh, Karamjit Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Abhiraj Singh, Ganagdeep Singh, Diljan Singh Janunn while others were playing in the jail ground when a verbal duel broke out between them resulting in the clash. Sandeep Singh Shishu was attacked by 12 inmates and they hit him with iron patries.

The Assistant Superintendent of Jail, Sukhwinder Ram, lodged a complaint with the Goindwal Sahib police. Assistant Sub-Ispector Prem Singh said a case under Sections 323, 427 and 148 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 52-A of the Prisons Act was registered against them on Sunday.