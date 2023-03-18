1 inmate injured in Goindwal jail clash

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 17

An inmate of Goindwal Sahib jail was seriously injured after being attacked by a group of other inmates here on Thursday.

A video of the clash that took place in the Goindwal Sahib complex has created a new controversy for the administration. In the video, the injured inmate, identified as Gurcharan Singh, complained that four other inmates attacked him on Thursday and cut his ear in two parts. The jail authorities had denied to send him to an appropriate hospital outside the complex as the injuries were required to be stitched and this was not possible in the jail hospital.

DSP Arun Kumar said a case against four jail inmates had been registered under relevant sections of the IPC.