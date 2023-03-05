 1 nabbed in Sikkim tourist death case : The Tribune India

1 nabbed in Sikkim tourist death case

One of the accused in the custody of the police in Amritsar.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 4

A month after a woman tourist from Sikkim died in snatching instance near Attari, the police have arrested a youth, identified as Shamsher Singh, alias Shera, of Naraingarh in Chheharta here.

The 29-year-old tourist, identified as Ganga Maya of Sikkim, lost her life after falling from an auto-rickshaw when two motorcyclists snatched her hand bag on February 5. She had suffered a critical head injury that ultimately led to her death. She along with her friend was returning after visiting the Attari-Wagah joint check-post to watch the Beating Retreat Ceremony.

Parvesh Chopra, DSP, Amritsar Rural Police, said Shamsher was driving the bike while his accomplice Vishal, alias Shala, was riding pillion. Vishal had snatched the purse from the victim who was travelling in the auto-rickshaw. He said the police were carrying out raids to nab Vishal. The police have recovered the mobile phone and the purse which they had thrown near a canal.

The police had registered a case under Sections 304 (culpable homicide) and 379-B (2) of the IPC in this connection. Shera had confessed to two crimes, including a theft. Further interrogation was on after bringing the accused on police remand.

The incident had brought a bad repute to the Punjab Police as the holy city witnesses a huge footfall of tourists. Snatching incidents have increased manifold with many tourists falling prey to miscreants who rob them of their valuables and mobiles. Nevertheless, most of the victims, especially tourists, refrain from lodging their FIRs with the police as they face harassment.

Chopra said following the incident, two permanent checkpoints were put up and three patrolling teams were also deputed for patrolling the area as tourists visit the Attari-Wagah joint checkpost.

