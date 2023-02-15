1 nabbed with 40-gm heroin

Amritsar, February 14
The city police nabbed a person with 40-gm heroin in Verka. The person has been identified as Ajit Kumar, alias Chaudha, a resident of Model Town in Batala.
A police team on patrol frisked Ajit Kumar on the basis of suspicion and recovered 40-gm heroin from his possession. A case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Verka police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CCTV footage shows last hours of Delhi woman Nikki Yadav before she was murdered
Nikki was strangled to death by her boyfriend Sahil Gehlot w...
Income Tax dept survey on BBC India continues for second day
The tax department had launched the action on Tuesday at the...
Hindenburg report: Supreme Court agrees to hear Congress leader's plea on Friday
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud will hear it along with tw...
Congress's Jairam Ramesh urges RBI, SEBI to probe allegations against Adani Group
In his letter to Das posted on Twitter on Wednesday, Ramesh ...
Govt approves setting up of 2 lakh agri credit societies, fishery and dairy cooperatives in next 5 years
Seeks to strengthen cooperative movement in the country and ...