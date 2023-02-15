1 nabbed with 40-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 14

The city police nabbed a person with 40-gm heroin in Verka. The person has been identified as Ajit Kumar, alias Chaudha, a resident of Model Town in Batala.

A police team on patrol frisked Ajit Kumar on the basis of suspicion and recovered 40-gm heroin from his possession. A case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Verka police station.