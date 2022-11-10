10 booked for murder bid in another firing incident

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 9

Another firing incident was reported in the city in the Gumtala area on Wednesday.

The police have booked around 10 persons on the charge of murder bid, while one of the suspect identified as Ranjit Singh of Ranjit Vihar locality has been arrested.

Navjot Singh, alias Nav, of Gumtala village stated to the police that he along with his uncle Amritpal Sigh was standing outside his house when the accused opened fire. He said he and his uncle entered the house and saved themselves.

Following his compliant, the police have booked Ranjit Sigh, Surjit Singh, Saurav, Shashi and Manpreet Kaur of Gumtala besides Ranjit of Ranjit Vihar for attempt to murder and under various sections of the Arms Act. The police said investigation was underway to ascertain the motive behind the attack.

Meanwhile, two days after firing in the Naraingarh area in Chheharta that left a man injured, the police booked four persons on the charge of murder bid. Those booked include Harpal Singh of the Naraingarh area and three unknown persons.

The complainant, Gurpreet Singh, who was injured in the attack, stated to the police that on Monday, he had gone to meet his friend Bhupinder Singh, alias Pinda, at his house. He said Pinda’s another friend Dev also reached there. He said they were standing outside the house when all the accused came on a car and two bikes and created ruckus besides indulging in firing. He alleged Harpal Singh shot a fire which left him injured.

He said around four days ago, his friend Bhupinder Singh had a quarrel with Harpal Singh.

The police have registered a case under Sections 307, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. No arrest has been made so far.