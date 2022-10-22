 10 cracker vends start functioning in city : The Tribune India

10 cracker vends start functioning in city

10 cracker vends start functioning in city

People buy crackers in the new Amritsar area on Friday. Sunil Kumar



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 21

Three days ahead of Diwali, a temporary crackers retail market started functioning at the New Amritsar locality here on Friday.

As per the norms, 70m space around each temporary stall was kept open to sky and generators were placed 30m away from the radius of the market. A kiosk measuring nearly 10 feet by 25 feet (10x25) in size was set up.

Vendors stated that customer footfall was not encouraging on the first day. However, it would likely to increase in the next two days, they said.

Requesting anonymity, traders said some of the vends had been sold off, but it very difficult to state the exact value.

The district administration allowed only 10 stalls for selling crackers this time and directed traders to take all safety measures while selling the same to avoid any toward incidents on Diwali. The police have deputed cops at the site for security reasons. Besides, three fire engines have also been stationed at the site to deal with any untoward incident.

The district administration has made it mandatory that those having licences should remain present at the stall to check its sub-letting.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Diwali bonanza: Punjab government decides to restore old pension scheme for its employees

2
Nation

Gang-rape claim 'fabricated'; woman hatched conspiracy over property dispute: Ghaziabad police

3
Nation

What we have reduced religion to is 'tragic', says Supreme Court, asks 3 states to crack down on hate mongers

4
Nation

Dengue patient dies after being transfused fruit juice instead of platelets, UP hospital sealed

5
Ludhiana

PAU VC appointment: Governor Banwarilal Purohit says he took oath to protect Constitution, won’t allow violation of rules

6
World

Pakistan’s Election Commission disqualifies former PM Imran Khan for 5 years

7
World

Pakistan taken off from FATF's grey list after four years, Russia completely banned

8
Nation

Arunachal helicopter crash: Four army personnel, including two pilots, killed

9
Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court sets aside order on registering FIR on complaint against IAS officers

10
Nation

Facing flak, AIIMS Delhi withdraws controversial letter on special treatment to MPs

Don't Miss

View All
Soon, get ultra-fast 5G service in City Beautiful
Chandigarh

Soon, get ultra-fast 5G service in City Beautiful

Hemkund Sahib ropeway to cut travel time to 45 minutes
Punjab

Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib ropeway to cut travel time to 45 minutes

Diwali bonanza: Punjab restores old pension scheme for government employees
Punjab

Diwali bonanza: Punjab government decides to restore old pension scheme for its employees

Gang-rape claim 'fabricated'; woman hatched conspiracy over property dispute: Ghaziabad police
Nation

Gang-rape claim 'fabricated'; woman hatched conspiracy over property dispute: Ghaziabad police

Dengue patient dies after being transfused fruit juice instead of platelets, hospital sealed
Nation

Dengue patient dies after being transfused fruit juice instead of platelets, UP hospital sealed

Sonalika head LD Mittal 82nd wealthiest Indian on Forbes list
Jalandhar

Sonalika head LD Mittal 82nd wealthiest Indian on Forbes list

Diwali will be public school holiday in New York starting 2023
Diaspora

Diwali will be public school holiday in New York starting 2023

Chinese woman living as Nepali monk In Delhi, may be a spy, arrested: Police
World

Arrested Chinese woman, living as Nepali monk in Delhi, may be a spy: Police

Top News

14 killed, more than 35 injured as bus collides with stationary truck in MP’s Rewa

15 killed, more than 35 injured as UP-bound bus rams into stationary truck in MP’s Rewa

The bus passengers, mostly labourers, were going to UP for D...

26-year-old software engineer raped by 10 men in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum

26-year-old software engineer raped by 10 men in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum

The incident took place near old aerodrome in Chaibasa

T20 World Cup: Rain may lead to curtailed Indo-Pak match

T20 World Cup: Rain may lead to curtailed Indo-Pak match

On Friday evening, there was sharp spell of shower in Melbou...

Pilots sent Mayday call moments before Indian Army helicopter crash

Pilots sent Mayday call moments before Indian Army helicopter crash

The copter was inducted into service in June 2015

Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak leads UK Prime Minister race: Report

Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak leads UK Prime Minister race: Report

So far, Sunak has received 93 endorsements from Conservative...


Cities

View All

Woman ends life, husband arrested for dowry death

Woman ends life, husband arrested for dowry death

Woman 'sold' in Oman: 14 days on, cops yet to nab Tarn Taran-based travel agent

Gold worth Rs 21L seized at airport in Amritsar

15 hookahs seized, restaurant employee arrested

Tribute paid to martyrs on Police Commemoration Day

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Air quality dips in Bathinda, Amritsar

NIA raids 3 locations in Bathinda to probe nexus between gangs, terror groups

Punjabi boy with Canadian PR the prize, beauty contest in Bathinda leaves twitter fuming

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

City gets 2 new flights to Goa, Indore

Chandigarh gets 2 new flights to Goa, Indore

Soon, get ultra-fast 5G service in City Beautiful

Three SDM-led teams in Chandigarh to enforce green cracker order

10 liquor cartons seized in Jagatpura, 3 booked

Youth's death after 'police torture': 10 months on, Saha ASI, three others booked

Facing flak, AIIMS Delhi withdraws controversial letter on special treatment to MPs

Facing flak, AIIMS Delhi withdraws controversial letter on special treatment to MPs

'Kejriwal just like Aurangzeb, imposes ban on crackers', says BJP leader Tajinder Bagga

Delhi government to launch ‘Red Light on Gaadi off’ campaign to curb vehicular pollution from October 28

AAP to EC: Party received Rs 38.24 crore from its leaders, donors in 2021-22

Fire breaks out at banquet hall in Delhi’s Rohini area

This year, 261 cops laid down lives in line of duty, says IG

This year, 261 cops laid down lives in line of duty, says IG

PO since 2010, man held for bank robbery

10-day police remand for Lawrence Bishnoi

Jalandhar girl gets 24th rank in Haryana Civil Services (Judicial) exam

Jalandhar MC Commissioner asks officials to give status report of every project

PAU VC appointment: Governor Banwarilal Purohit says he took oath to protect Constitution, won’t allow violation of rules

PAU VC appointment: Governor Banwarilal Purohit says he took oath to protect Constitution, won’t allow violation of rules

LIT officials leaving station on daily basis

3-day PTU Youth Festival begins

Ludhiana teams in basketball finals

Dist swimmers splash to finish as first runners-up

Empty vials, used syringes found near kabaddi venue

Empty vials, used syringes found near kabaddi venue in Punjabi University

PDA begins criminal proceedings against 143 unauthorised colonies

PPS celebrates Founder’s Day, Governor presides over function

Finally, MC mobilises officials, orders fogging, issues challans

Dengue on rise, 26 new cases reported