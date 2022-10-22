10 cracker vends start functioning in city

Amritsar, October 21
Three days ahead of Diwali, a temporary crackers retail market started functioning at the New Amritsar locality here on Friday.
As per the norms, 70m space around each temporary stall was kept open to sky and generators were placed 30m away from the radius of the market. A kiosk measuring nearly 10 feet by 25 feet (10x25) in size was set up.
Vendors stated that customer footfall was not encouraging on the first day. However, it would likely to increase in the next two days, they said.
Requesting anonymity, traders said some of the vends had been sold off, but it very difficult to state the exact value.
The district administration allowed only 10 stalls for selling crackers this time and directed traders to take all safety measures while selling the same to avoid any toward incidents on Diwali. The police have deputed cops at the site for security reasons. Besides, three fire engines have also been stationed at the site to deal with any untoward incident.
The district administration has made it mandatory that those having licences should remain present at the stall to check its sub-letting.
