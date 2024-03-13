10 GNDU students get jobs

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC), Department of Local Government, has recruited 10 urban planners under City Mission Management Unit of AMRUT. It is noteworthy that all posts have been succeeded by the graduates of Guru Ramdas School of Planning. While congratulating the successful graduates of the department, Prof Jaspal Singh, Vice- Chancellor of the university, said the hard work of the students had paid in achieving this milestone. He said Guru Ramdas School of Planning has been making high strides in establishing peak marks on the path of high-quality education. He encouraged the faculty of the department for future endeavours.

Special Lecture on Punjabi language

The PG Department of Punjabi, BBK DAV College for Women, Amritsar, organised a special lecture on “Punjabi Language and Ethical Values” to mark the celebrations of International Mother Language Day. Ajaib Singh Chatha, chairman, Jagat Punjabi Sabha, Canada, was the key speaker while Arvinder Singh Dhillon, lecturer, political science, District Institute of Elementary Training, Nabha, was the chief guest on the occasion. Principal Pushpinder Walia, while welcoming the guests, said being grateful for everything in life is very important. Ajaib Singh Chatha emphasised the importance of good conduct, knowledge, and adherence to ethical values. He highlighted that without the study of ethics, knowledge remains incomplete. Arvinder Singh Dhillon expressed concern about the risk to regional languages in the era of globalisation. He accentuated the need to preserve our mother tongue to protect our cultural identity.

Weightlifting, Turban Tying contests

Global Group of Institutes organised ‘Weightlifting’ and ‘Turban Tying’ competitions on its campus. A large number of students participated in both the events and displayed strength and prowess in weightlifting and also their aesthetic sense in turban tying. Weightlifting competitions attracted many students who lifted different weights in squat, bench press and dead lift events. Similarly in the turban tying competition, students showcased their expertise in tying the turban and wore turban various eye catching and beautiful hues and styles like Patiala Shahi, Amritsari Style, Morni Turban Style and Vattanwali etc. Vice chairman of Global Group of Institutes Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi distributed prizes and congratulated the winners.

Personality Development Camp

Spring Dale Senior School was the centre of activity for the last two days when as a part of its experiential learning programme, the school organised a two-day personality development camp for the students, parents and grandparents of the school’s grade I. Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, shared that the camp witnessed an active participation of students, their parents and grandparents in the team coordination activities, sports and fun games. While the day started with yoga and meditation, the students participated in an array of physical sports, races and competitions like relay race, tug-of-war and obstacle race. The parents participated in fun activities and coordination games like musical chair competition and needle and thread race whereas the grandparents enjoyed participating in balancing the ball game. Abhiraj Singh was adjudged the best athlete among boys and Tanveen Kaur was the best athlete among the girls.

Voter awareness camp

Under the visionary guidance and futuristic leadership of Professor Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice-Chancellor, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, the office of Dean Students’ Welfare, Guru Nanak Dev University, organised a voter awareness camp on March 11. The event was organised under the guidelines of campaign “Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye” launched by Ministry of Education to enhance the voter literacy among the youth. On the occasion, prof Preet Mohinder Singh Bedi, Dean, Students’ Welfare, motivated the students to register their votes and participate through voting in the coming elections. He highlighted the importance of right to vote in the process of Indian democracy. He also convinced the students to aware the people living around them about the voting rights. At the event, Dr Nirmal Singh, Nodal Officer, Electoral Literacy Club, guided the students about the ECI website and voter helpline mobile application to register or transfer votes. Dr Anil Kumar, ANO, NCC and associate professor, Department of Computer engineering & Technology, and Dr Harkiran Kaur, co-ordinator, NSS Unit-1 & assistant professor, Law Department, also encouraged the students to engage in voting registration process. Under same campaign, declamation contest and poster-making contest were organised in the Department of Political Science. Dr Satnam Singh Deol, head, Department of Political Science, and Dr Nirmal Singh, Nodal Officer, Electoral Literacy Club, GNDU, Amritsar, were also present. Students of various departments expressed their views on Indian democracy and right to vote in the declamation contest. Posters on the importance of right to vote were beautifully presented by the students. Prized to winners were distributed by Dr Preet Mohinder Singh Bedi, Dean, Students’ Welfare, and Dr Malkiat Singh, Deputy Director, AIS Centre, GNDU, Amritsar.

