 10 GNDU students get jobs : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

campus notes

10 GNDU students get jobs

10 GNDU students get jobs

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC), Department of Local Government, has recruited 10 urban planners under City Mission Management Unit of AMRUT. It is noteworthy that all posts have been succeeded by the graduates of Guru Ramdas School of Planning. While congratulating the successful graduates of the department, Prof Jaspal Singh, Vice- Chancellor of the university, said the hard work of the students had paid in achieving this milestone. He said Guru Ramdas School of Planning has been making high strides in establishing peak marks on the path of high-quality education. He encouraged the faculty of the department for future endeavours.

Special Lecture on Punjabi language

The PG Department of Punjabi, BBK DAV College for Women, Amritsar, organised a special lecture on “Punjabi Language and Ethical Values” to mark the celebrations of International Mother Language Day. Ajaib Singh Chatha, chairman, Jagat Punjabi Sabha, Canada, was the key speaker while Arvinder Singh Dhillon, lecturer, political science, District Institute of Elementary Training, Nabha, was the chief guest on the occasion. Principal Pushpinder Walia, while welcoming the guests, said being grateful for everything in life is very important. Ajaib Singh Chatha emphasised the importance of good conduct, knowledge, and adherence to ethical values. He highlighted that without the study of ethics, knowledge remains incomplete. Arvinder Singh Dhillon expressed concern about the risk to regional languages in the era of globalisation. He accentuated the need to preserve our mother tongue to protect our cultural identity.

Weightlifting, Turban Tying contests

Global Group of Institutes organised ‘Weightlifting’ and ‘Turban Tying’ competitions on its campus. A large number of students participated in both the events and displayed strength and prowess in weightlifting and also their aesthetic sense in turban tying. Weightlifting competitions attracted many students who lifted different weights in squat, bench press and dead lift events. Similarly in the turban tying competition, students showcased their expertise in tying the turban and wore turban various eye catching and beautiful hues and styles like Patiala Shahi, Amritsari Style, Morni Turban Style and Vattanwali etc. Vice chairman of Global Group of Institutes Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi distributed prizes and congratulated the winners.

Personality Development Camp

Spring Dale Senior School was the centre of activity for the last two days when as a part of its experiential learning programme, the school organised a two-day personality development camp for the students, parents and grandparents of the school’s grade I. Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, shared that the camp witnessed an active participation of students, their parents and grandparents in the team coordination activities, sports and fun games. While the day started with yoga and meditation, the students participated in an array of physical sports, races and competitions like relay race, tug-of-war and obstacle race. The parents participated in fun activities and coordination games like musical chair competition and needle and thread race whereas the grandparents enjoyed participating in balancing the ball game. Abhiraj Singh was adjudged the best athlete among boys and Tanveen Kaur was the best athlete among the girls.

Voter awareness camp

Under the visionary guidance and futuristic leadership of Professor Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice-Chancellor, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, the office of Dean Students’ Welfare, Guru Nanak Dev University, organised a voter awareness camp on March 11. The event was organised under the guidelines of campaign “Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye” launched by Ministry of Education to enhance the voter literacy among the youth. On the occasion, prof Preet Mohinder Singh Bedi, Dean, Students’ Welfare, motivated the students to register their votes and participate through voting in the coming elections. He highlighted the importance of right to vote in the process of Indian democracy. He also convinced the students to aware the people living around them about the voting rights. At the event, Dr Nirmal Singh, Nodal Officer, Electoral Literacy Club, guided the students about the ECI website and voter helpline mobile application to register or transfer votes. Dr Anil Kumar, ANO, NCC and associate professor, Department of Computer engineering & Technology, and Dr Harkiran Kaur, co-ordinator, NSS Unit-1 & assistant professor, Law Department, also encouraged the students to engage in voting registration process. Under same campaign, declamation contest and poster-making contest were organised in the Department of Political Science. Dr Satnam Singh Deol, head, Department of Political Science, and Dr Nirmal Singh, Nodal Officer, Electoral Literacy Club, GNDU, Amritsar, were also present. Students of various departments expressed their views on Indian democracy and right to vote in the declamation contest. Posters on the importance of right to vote were beautifully presented by the students. Prized to winners were distributed by Dr Preet Mohinder Singh Bedi, Dean, Students’ Welfare, and Dr Malkiat Singh, Deputy Director, AIS Centre, GNDU, Amritsar.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Amid crisis, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala calls emergency meeting of his MLAs in Delhi

2
India

SBI submits electoral bonds' details to Election Commission

3
Haryana

Anil Vij skips Nayab Saini's oath-taking event; his name was on list of ministers, says Khattar

4
Chandigarh

Surendra Singh Yadav is new Chandigarh DGP

5
Trending

Video: Out on 6-hour parole for his wedding, gangster Kala Jathedi ties knot with Anuradha Choudhary

6
Haryana

Upstaged, ‘kingmaker’ JJP faces uphill battle in Haryana

7
India

Congress announces second list for Lok Sabha poll; Nakul Nath to contest from Chhindwara, Gaurav Gogoi from Jorhat

8
Haryana

New Haryana CM Nayab Saini asks governor to convene assembly session on Wednesday to prove majority

9
Himachal

Supreme Court defers hearing on disqualified rebel Himachal Congress MLAs to March 18

10
Entertainment

‘One love’: Diljit Dosanjh vibes with tribal women in Kinnaur, watch him embrace the local traditions with a dash of swag

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

Haryana Assembly session to prove govt’s majority gets under way

Chief Minister Nayab Saini moves resolution in Haryana Assembly seeking trust vote

First of all, obituary references are taken up

If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, rail rook protests

If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, 'rail roko' protests

To hold a press conference at the Shambhu border at 3 pm on ...

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

With this law, the BJP-led government at the Centre has open...

Driver, woman booked for car stunts in viral video; many thought ‘she was being kidnapped’

Driver, woman booked for car stunts in viral video; many thought ‘she was being abducted’

Someone inside the car holds the girl as the car moves at a ...

Biden clinches nomination, bruising presidential rematch with Trump looms

Joe Biden clinches nomination; presidential rematch with Donald Trump looms

It would be the first US presidential election rematch in ne...


Cities

View All

Lok Sabha poll: CRPF company deployed in Amritsar areas

Lok Sabha poll: CRPF company deployed in Amritsar areas

Amritsar MC Commissioner pays visit to Ram Bagh, okays funds for revamp

Registration for e-rickshaws begins in Amritsar

Lack of warning signs at road construction projects a threat to commuters’ lives in Amritsar

Amritsar: Ministerial staff burn copies of Budget for ignoring them

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Hundreds throng kisan mela at KVK Bathinda

Do not fool people, Banwarilal Purohit rejects free water resolution

Do not fool people, Banwarilal Purohit rejects free water resolution passed by Chandigarh MC House

Three held for robbing cash collector of Rs 11 lakh near Elante mall in Chandigarh

5 rounds fired at music firm owners in Mohali

Gang of bike thieves busted in Mohali

2 more arrested in Mohali firing case

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

7 held for supplying spurious ‘life-saving’ cancer medicines

Rooftop solar plants to be set up on 645 govt, MC buildings

Borewell victim was trying to flee after committing theft: Police

Gangster ties knot with ‘Madam Minz’ amid heavy security

Farmers’ protest affects work at Saanjh Kendras

Farmers’ protest affects work at Saanjh Kendras

Improvement Trust fined for failing to give possession of plot

Illegal mining in villages: 12 suspects held, 14 cases registered, claim police

Migrant woman found murdered

Jalandhar Admn all set for smooth conduct of LS elections: DC

MP Bittu put under house arrest citing preventive action by police

MP Bittu put under house arrest citing preventive action by police

Sensor-based smart traffic lights to come up at 42 main junctions in Ludhiana

Govt college official booked for sexually harassing asst professor

A first: Locomotor disabled students get motorised wheelchairs in Punjab

MCH expansion work to miss another deadline

Nine months on, old bus stand of Patiala made operational again

Nine months on, old bus stand of Patiala made operational again

Orientation programme at Lakshmi Bai Institute

Ex-servicemen lash out at Centre for not conceding their demands