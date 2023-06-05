10, including slain Congress councillor’s son, booked for attempt to murder

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 4

Slain Congress councillor Gurdeep Pehalwan’s son Abhi allegedly shot a man over a dispute at Lohgarh area here on Friday night. The police have booked him and his nine unidentified accomplices on the charges of murder bid and under the Arms Act.

The accused went underground following the incident and no arrest has been made in the case so far. The police said raids were being carried out to catch the accused but they were still absconding.

The victim identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, a resident of Bhikhiwind in Tarn Taran, was admitted to a private hospital with a bullet injury in his chest. Though his condition is said to be out of danger, the doctors declared him unfit for recording a statement. The police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the incident.

Station House Officer Robin Hans said the police have booked 10 persons, including Abhi, in the incident for attempt to murder. He added that the police are investigating into the instance and have recorded the statement of eye-witnesses but are yet to ascertain the reason behind the incident. He said CCTV cameras in the area were being scanned to find clues about

the incident.

Surjit Singh, alias Raju, a resident of Lohgarh area, and a relative of the victim, told the police that he runs a dairy farm and his nephew Danish Gill stays and lives with him. He said on Friday at around 11.30 pm, Abhi and his unidentified accomplices came and asked about him. They then started thrashing him brutally, the complainant said.

He said his nephew and victim Gurpreet Singh saved him from the accused. The accused left for a few minutes and on returning, they shot Gurpreet, leaving him injured.

Abhi has also been earlier booked by the police for allegedly shooting and threatening a scrap dealer who had accused him of extortion.

His father Gurdeep Pehalwan, a Congress councillor, was shot dead by the accomplices of notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria in 2018.