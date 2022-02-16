10 mobiles seized from Amritsar Central jail

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: The Central Jail authorities confiscated 10 mobile phones, 15 packets of cigarettes from the jail. Bahadur Singh, Assistant Superintendent of Jail, said during checking of room number 1 of barracks of the de-addiction centre, the jail staff recovered five keypad phones concealed near the exhaust fan of the washroom. Similarly, four keypad phones and a smartphone were recovered from the dustbin near room number 2 of the de-addition centre. Besides 15 packets of cigarettes were seized from the jail complex. The Islamabad police have registered a case under Sections 42, 52-A of Prisons Act. Ironically, on February 10, a heavy police force led by DCP Rashpal Singh raided the jail but nothing objectionable was recovered. Besides DCP Rashpal Singh, ADCP Navjor Singh, ACP, Abhimanyu Rana, Joginder Singh, Gurinderbir Singh Chandi, Iqbal Singh and from Amritsar rural police SP (Detective) Manoj Thakur, DSPs Ravinder Singh and Dilbagh Singh were also accompanied the raiding police party. The police teams comprising around 300 cops had searched the entire jail complex, barracks and surroundings of the jail. TNS

District reports 36 fresh cases

Amritsar: With 36 positive cases reported on Tuesday, the total count of cases in the district increased to 59,220. The cases include 34 new cases and two contacts of positive patients. The health authorities have also reported recovery of 17 patients, with which the total recovery count increased to 57,421. The district at present has a total of 121 active cases. TNS

One dies, 12 test +ve in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran: The district reported one death due to Covid infection and 12 positive cases on Tuesday. The district toll reached 393 and the number of active cases has reached 96. The Health Department in a press release informed that 1,378 samples were collected by the teams of the department on Tuesday and the report of 685 was still awaited. The administration vaccinated 8,880 persons against the pandemic on Tuesday and a total number of 8,34,479 citizens have been given 13,95,650 dozes till date.