10-year RI for four in gang rape

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 19

A local court has sentenced four persons to 10-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a gang rape case which was registered following the directions of the Rajasthan High Court.

In the 2018 incident, the Ganganagar police in Rajasthan had registered a zero FIR and forwarded it to the city police for further probe and action.

Those convicted and sentenced to imprisonment include Gagandeep Singh, Jagjit Singh and Vikram Kumar of Sultanwind road and Jobanjit Singh of Batala.

The court has also acquitted Joginder Kaur, Sukhwinder Kaur, Raj, Kamlesh Verma and Anjali due to lack of evidence. The charges could not be proved against them.

The complainant’s lawyer, Sunita Saini, said the victims had expressed their dissatisfaction over the judgement and would approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

She said two Ganganagar girls had left home in 2018 and came to Amritsar. They came in contact with the accused and alleged that the accused pushed them into flesh trade. The four youths had allegedly gang raped them.

Later, the family members of the victims located them and took them back. They approached the local police at that time, but they did not take any action. Later, the victims approached the Rajasthan High Court, which directed the Ganganagar police to register a zero FIR and take further action.

The FIR was forwarded to the Kotwali police here, which registered another FIR and arrested the accused.