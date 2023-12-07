100 varieties on display in GNDU floral exhibition

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 6

On the second day of the Bhai Vir Singh Flower, Plants and Rangoli Show at Guru Nanak Dev University’s Sri Guru Granth Bhavan, students and horticulture experts enjoyed a display of over 100 varieties of plants and perennial flowers.

The exhibit area also displayed stalls of horticulture, organic farming, home farming, organic crops like turmeric, jaggery, sugar, cosmetics, herbs, fruits, cheeses and various types of flowering plants and houseplants.

The festival was inaugurated by Registrar Prof Karanjit Singh Kahlon. Show in-charge Gurvinder Singh, said the fair was named after the Sikh scholar, who preached and wrote extensively about living in harmony with nature.

#Bhai Vir Singh #Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU #Sikhs