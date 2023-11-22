 100 years of Shri Ram Educational Society : The Tribune India

  Amritsar
  • 100 years of Shri Ram Educational Society
campus notes

100 years of Shri Ram Educational Society

100 years of Shri Ram Educational Society

Dignitaries being honoured during the celebrations of 100 years of Shri Ram Educational Society in Amritsar.



Amritsar: Shri Ram Ashram Public School celebrated 100 years of Shri Ram Educational Society on November 20. Chief guest Vishva Nath Sharma (educationist and businessman) and his better half Kamlesh Sharma, Balbir Bajaj (president of the school), ML Aeri (vice-president of school), SN Joshi and faculty members were present on the occasion. Principal Dr Vinodita Sankhyan introduced the chief guest to the audience. She also shared the school’s achievements through an annual report. A short documentary about the school’s progress was shown. The students of Grade VI to X paid tribute to Acharya Sunder Singh, the founder of the Society, by unfolding his life spectrum through a captivating role play. The young Ashramites took the audience back to 1923 when Shri Ram Educational Society was founded in response to the national movement, particularly the Non-Cooperation Movement of Mahatma Gandhi and Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Inter-Institutional Business Plan meet

PG Department of Commerce and Business Administration, Khalsa College (KC), organised the Inter Institutional Business Plan Competition in collaboration with the institution’s Innovation Cell. Students from different schools participated in the competition with PPT (PowerPoint) presentation, throwing light on identifying business opportunities, developing a business model and writing a formal business plan, performing market research and feasibility analysis using primary or secondary data, developing communication and organisational skills, working individually or as part of a team. The event was planned and executed under the directions of Principal Dr Mehal Singh (Programme Chairman) and Dr AK Kahlon (Programme Director). The judges of the competition were Dr AK Kahlon, Dr Ajay Sehgal and Dr Rachhpal Singh. Principal Dr Mehal Singh said such competitions can provide a plethora of benefits to the participants.

CM visits Doon International School

Doon International School hosted Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann when he visited the school on a recent brief visit to Amritsar. The Chief Minister’’s visit served as a source of inspiration for everyone, fostering a collective commitment to excellence and realisation of the significance of educational opportunities. Chairman Rajeev Sharma and Director Meghna Sharma shared that during the visit, a captivating question-answer session unfolded, allowing students the unique opportunity to engage directly with the Chief Minister. Furthermore, CM Bhagwant Mann took a moment to recognise and award outstanding achievers within the school, underscoring the importance of recognising and celebrating academic and extracurricular accomplishments.

DPS hosts annual athletics meet

Celebrating the spirit of sportsmanship and unity, Delhi Public School, Amritsar, successfully organised ‘’Annual Athletics Meet 2023’’ . Dr Baljinder Singh Bal, Assistant Professor in the Physical Education Department at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Dr Sukhdev Singh, former HOD, Physical Education Department, and Jasdeep Singh, gold medallist in South Asian Games were the guests of honour on the occasion. Kamal Chand, Principal of DPS Amritsar, addressed the gathering, emphasising the importance of sports in the overall development of students. Students from the four Houses showcased discipline and teamwork in a spirited march past, captivating the audience. After the march past, participants pledged to uphold the values of fair play and sportsmanship, creating a sense of integrity. The sporting extravaganza kicked off with Phase I comprising a series of track and field events, intricate flower drill, athletics competition and a lively bhangra performance.

DAV College organises alumni meet

DAV College Amritsar successfully organised an alumni meet, ‘’Andaz 2023’’, for its pass-out students. Many former students came forward to reconnect on the occasion. The alumni enthusiastically met their batch-mates and old teachers and exchanged vivid memories of their training. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta addressed the alumni and delivered a progress report of the institute. Dr Narotam Bhalla, president of Alumni Association, addressed the gathering. A cultural programme was also presented for the audience.

Bhavan’s students excel in karate

Bhavan’s students participated enthusiastically in the karate state tournament held in Jalandhar from November 4 to 9. Hardik Goyal of Class XI got silver medal and Nikhil Thakur got bronze medal. On the remarkable success, chairman Avinash Mohendu, principal Anita Bhalla, vice-principal Praveen Sharma, and secretary SN Joshi heartily congratulated the winning students, parents and their teachers.


