 100 yrs of Shri Ram Edu Society : The Tribune India

CAMPUS NOTES

100 yrs of Shri Ram Edu Society

100 yrs of Shri Ram Edu Society

An event being organised to mark 100 years of Shri Ram Educational Society in Amritsar on Monday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Shri Ram Ashram Public School celebrated 100 years of Shri Ram Educational Society on November 26. Chief guest IAS (retd) Dr Jagmohan Singh Raju and guest of honour Jatinder Brar (Punjab Naatshala, Amritsar) were given a warm welcome by school president Balbir Bajaj and Principal Dr Vinodita Sankhyan. A total of 300 students of Class VI, VII and VIII paid tribute to Acharya Sundar Singh, the founder of the society, by unfolding his life spectrum through a captivating play. The young ashramites took the audience back to 1923 when Shri Ram Educational Society was found in response to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Renowned personalities of the city such as Seth Radhakrishan, Seth Dwarka Dass, Seth Harjas Rai Jain, Seth Gotte Wala were also the members of the society. The foundation stone of the current building of the school was laid in 1955 by the then Vice-President of India Dr Sarvpalli Radhakrishnan. At present, the society is running two schools — Shri Ram Ashram Public School (CBSE) and Shri Ram Ashram Senior Secondary School (ICSE).

Sports carnival at school

A sports carnival was organised at Revel Dale Public School, Rangarh, Attari. More than 300 students studying in Classes Nursery to XII participated in different sports activities. In the inaugural ceremony, children were administered an oath for upholding the spirit of sportsmanship. All parents present on the occasion appreciated the participation of students in sports activities. Children of Class VI to XII took part in hockey, football, volleyball and long jump events. Children of Classes Nursery to V showed their athletic skills in exciting races of different kinds. All participants demonstrated exemplary discipline during this five-hour sports carnival.

Constitution Day observed

The PG Department of Political Science and Public Administration at Khalsa College observed Constitution Day. Principal Dr Mehal Singh, while speaking on the occasion, elaborated the key Constitutional values and encouraged the students to cherish and adopt these values in daily life. Prof Jaspreet Kaur, Head, Department of Political Science, put light on the vision of the Indian Constitution and termed it as one of the solemn resolves that has established par excellence in ensuring parliamentary democracy in the country. The Preamble of the Constitution was also read, further instilled a sense of nationhood in the audience. Prof Devender Singh, Dr Sukhjit Singh, Dr Gurvel Singh Malhi, Dr Harbilas Singh Randhawa, Dr DawinderKaur, Dr Baljit Singh and Prof Sandip Kaur were also present on the occasion.

Five of DAV College get jobs

In a recent placement drive, five students of DAV College got jobs in Life Works company at Rs 3.50 lakh annual package. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta said many new companies participated in placement drives this year. This is not merely a record, but a result of years of tireless dedication and zeal of our placement and training cell. Campus placement season for the 2023 graduating batch started in November. DAV is already well-poised to achieve cent per cent campus placement for this academic session.

‘Sham-e-Ghazal’ held at Bhavans

Bhavans SL School’s Kala Kendra hosted a ghazal programme with noted ghazal musician Ramesh Bhagat and Shilpi Ganguly’s performances. Dr Arvinder Singh Chamak, was the chief guest. Ashok Sethi, the coordinator of Bhavans Kala Kendra, formally welcomed all guests. Shilpi Ganguly won everyone’s heart by singing ghazals such as Salona sa sajan hai, Tum ko dekha to yeh khayal aya and Jaane do mujhe jaana hai. Ramesh Bhagat spell bound everyone by singing gazals of Ahmed, Nasir Kazmi and Sudershan Fakir. The chief guest, Dr Arvinder Singh Chamak, thanked chairman Avinash Mahendru and Director Principal Dr Anita Bhalla for the occasion and also congratulated them for maintaining the rich Indian culture among the students.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

Delhi woman, with son's help, murders husband, chops body into 10 pieces

2
Nation

Yoga guru Ramdev apologises after sexist remark sparks outrage

3
Diaspora

Canada to strengthen visa processing capacity in Delhi, Chandigarh

4
Diaspora

Canada eyes India as critical partner in supply chains, immigration; to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh, Delhi

5
Nation

Judges' appointments: Supreme Court disapproves of Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's statement

6
Chandigarh

4 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested in Ropar

7
Nation

Called Kasab, Manipal university student schools professor; video goes viral

8
Delhi

Shradha murder case: Police van carrying accused Aaftab attacked outside forensic lab in Delhi

9
Trending

Chetan Bhagat says Uorfi Javed photos 'distracting boys'; here is how the reality TV star hits back

10
Nation

No random demand in AIIMS cyber case: Delhi police

Don't Miss

View All
Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

10-year-old booked for ‘glorifying’ gun culture
Punjab

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; Watch video
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

Top News

Adhere to law for appointment of judges: SC takes exception to Rijiju’s statement

Adhere to law for appointment of judges: Supreme Court takes exception to Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's statement

Law Minister had said Centre couldn’t be accused of sitting ...

Centre ‘returns’ 20 files to Collegium

Centre 'returns' 20 files to Supreme Court Collegium

Gay lawyer’s name included

Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chd & Delhi

Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh & Delhi

Eyes India as critical partner in its Indo-Pacific strategy

10 trade unions boycott FM’s pre-Budget meeting

10 trade unions boycott Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's pre-Budget meeting

Say 3 minutes for each speaker a ‘cheap joke’

Wife, son kill man, chop body into 10 parts; held

Wife, son kill man in Delhi, chop body into 10 parts; held


Cities

View All

BSF officer among three booked for harassing Tarn Taran woman

BSF officer among three booked for harassing Tarn Taran woman

3 city to Kolkata trains to be diverted

Restriction on Rego Bridge to add to traffic woes in city

Protesting farmers pay tribute to Guru

Rs 100-cr bridge to link cut-off villages with Gurdaspur

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Chandigarh councillors for powers to inspect works, sign contractors’ cheque

Chandigarh councillors for powers to inspect works, sign contractors’ cheque

Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh & Delhi

Hefty charge pinches cabbies, rail travellers forced to march

A first: PGI to study impact of mixing Covishield, Covaxin doses

New dog pound to be up & running by March

Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chd & Delhi

Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh & Delhi

Wife, son kill man in Delhi, chop body into 10 parts; held

If Kejriwal doesn't remove Jain from Cabinet, people or court will: Khattar

Sewage of 32 feeder drains to be diverted for treatment by Jan 15

BJP’s poll strategy — to put AAP on defensive

After two years, Phagwara sugar mill made functional

After two years, Phagwara sugar mill made functional

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

16 medical colleges under construction in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

Farmers continue sit-in in Jalandhar

10 years on, pesticide residue testing lab in Jalandhar a non-starter

Sidhwan Canal Pollution: National Green Tribunal forms joint panel to submit factual report within two months

Sidhwan Canal Pollution: National Green Tribunal forms joint panel to submit factual report within two months

Sans foot overbridge, people face trouble crossing road outside Ludhiana bus stand

Ahmedgarh to get new building for subdivision office

Two women nabbed for stealing Rs 27K from purse in Ludhiana

Punjab farmers upbeat, officials upset over 'amnesty' in farm fire cases

Three rob ~17.85 lakh from Ghanaur UCO Bank branch

Three rob Rs 17.85 lakh from Ghanaur UCO Bank branch

Five years on, Patiala MC fails to shift street vendors

Stubble-burning: Despite over 26% fewer incidents, area burnt same as last year in Punjab

Play staged at Punjabi University, Patiala

4 gangsters held with six pistols in Patiala