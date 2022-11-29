100 yrs of Shri Ram Edu Society

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Shri Ram Ashram Public School celebrated 100 years of Shri Ram Educational Society on November 26. Chief guest IAS (retd) Dr Jagmohan Singh Raju and guest of honour Jatinder Brar (Punjab Naatshala, Amritsar) were given a warm welcome by school president Balbir Bajaj and Principal Dr Vinodita Sankhyan. A total of 300 students of Class VI, VII and VIII paid tribute to Acharya Sundar Singh, the founder of the society, by unfolding his life spectrum through a captivating play. The young ashramites took the audience back to 1923 when Shri Ram Educational Society was found in response to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Renowned personalities of the city such as Seth Radhakrishan, Seth Dwarka Dass, Seth Harjas Rai Jain, Seth Gotte Wala were also the members of the society. The foundation stone of the current building of the school was laid in 1955 by the then Vice-President of India Dr Sarvpalli Radhakrishnan. At present, the society is running two schools — Shri Ram Ashram Public School (CBSE) and Shri Ram Ashram Senior Secondary School (ICSE).

Sports carnival at school

A sports carnival was organised at Revel Dale Public School, Rangarh, Attari. More than 300 students studying in Classes Nursery to XII participated in different sports activities. In the inaugural ceremony, children were administered an oath for upholding the spirit of sportsmanship. All parents present on the occasion appreciated the participation of students in sports activities. Children of Class VI to XII took part in hockey, football, volleyball and long jump events. Children of Classes Nursery to V showed their athletic skills in exciting races of different kinds. All participants demonstrated exemplary discipline during this five-hour sports carnival.

Constitution Day observed

The PG Department of Political Science and Public Administration at Khalsa College observed Constitution Day. Principal Dr Mehal Singh, while speaking on the occasion, elaborated the key Constitutional values and encouraged the students to cherish and adopt these values in daily life. Prof Jaspreet Kaur, Head, Department of Political Science, put light on the vision of the Indian Constitution and termed it as one of the solemn resolves that has established par excellence in ensuring parliamentary democracy in the country. The Preamble of the Constitution was also read, further instilled a sense of nationhood in the audience. Prof Devender Singh, Dr Sukhjit Singh, Dr Gurvel Singh Malhi, Dr Harbilas Singh Randhawa, Dr DawinderKaur, Dr Baljit Singh and Prof Sandip Kaur were also present on the occasion.

Five of DAV College get jobs

In a recent placement drive, five students of DAV College got jobs in Life Works company at Rs 3.50 lakh annual package. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta said many new companies participated in placement drives this year. This is not merely a record, but a result of years of tireless dedication and zeal of our placement and training cell. Campus placement season for the 2023 graduating batch started in November. DAV is already well-poised to achieve cent per cent campus placement for this academic session.

‘Sham-e-Ghazal’ held at Bhavans

Bhavans SL School’s Kala Kendra hosted a ghazal programme with noted ghazal musician Ramesh Bhagat and Shilpi Ganguly’s performances. Dr Arvinder Singh Chamak, was the chief guest. Ashok Sethi, the coordinator of Bhavans Kala Kendra, formally welcomed all guests. Shilpi Ganguly won everyone’s heart by singing ghazals such as Salona sa sajan hai, Tum ko dekha to yeh khayal aya and Jaane do mujhe jaana hai. Ramesh Bhagat spell bound everyone by singing gazals of Ahmed, Nasir Kazmi and Sudershan Fakir. The chief guest, Dr Arvinder Singh Chamak, thanked chairman Avinash Mahendru and Director Principal Dr Anita Bhalla for the occasion and also congratulated them for maintaining the rich Indian culture among the students.