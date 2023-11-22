103 examined at dental camp in Amritsar city

Amritsar, November 21
Rotary Club Amritsar West organised a free dental check-up camp for the inmates of Dera Mitha Tiwana Charitable Trust here on Sunday during which a total of 103 patients were provided free consultations and medicines.
President of the club Dr Jagteshwar Singh Kanwar said that dental hygiene is very important for human health. He demonstrated the patients of the charitable trust about dental care and brushing technique. “Our objective is to create awareness among the public regarding various diseases of the teeth,” he said.
