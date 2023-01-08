105-gm heroin seized in Chheharta area

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 7

The city police nabbed a person and recovered 105-gm heroin and a stolen motorcycle from his possession in the Chheharta area.

The arrested accused has been identified as Judgebir Singh, alias Judge, of New Hamidpura, Sher Shah Suri Road, Cheharta, Amritsar.

SHO Gurvinder Singh said a police team along with SI Jagga Singh seized a motorcycle from the accused and recovered 105-gm heroin from him.

“A case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Cheharta police station, Amritsar. The investigation is ongoing. The arrested accused will be produced in a court and will be brought on remand. His backward and forward links will be ascertained,” said Singh.

2 nabbed with contraband

The B-Division police nabbed two persons and recovered 105-gm heroin and a motorcycle from their possession. The arrested suspects have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Toti, a resident of Ganda Singh Colony and Paramjit Singh, alias Bhalu, a resident of New Jaspal Nagar.

A case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the B-Division police station. Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar police outpost in-charge Arun Kumar said the police team intercepted a motorbike and during a search the police recovered 105-gm heroin from Gurpreet Singh Toti and Paramjit Singh Bhalu. The police is investigating the matter.