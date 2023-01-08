 105-gm heroin seized in Chheharta area : The Tribune India

105-gm heroin seized in Chheharta area



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 7

The city police nabbed a person and recovered 105-gm heroin and a stolen motorcycle from his possession in the Chheharta area.

The arrested accused has been identified as Judgebir Singh, alias Judge, of New Hamidpura, Sher Shah Suri Road, Cheharta, Amritsar.

SHO Gurvinder Singh said a police team along with SI Jagga Singh seized a motorcycle from the accused and recovered 105-gm heroin from him.

“A case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Cheharta police station, Amritsar. The investigation is ongoing. The arrested accused will be produced in a court and will be brought on remand. His backward and forward links will be ascertained,” said Singh.

2 nabbed with contraband

The B-Division police nabbed two persons and recovered 105-gm heroin and a motorcycle from their possession. The arrested suspects have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Toti, a resident of Ganda Singh Colony and Paramjit Singh, alias Bhalu, a resident of New Jaspal Nagar.

A case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the B-Division police station. Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar police outpost in-charge Arun Kumar said the police team intercepted a motorbike and during a search the police recovered 105-gm heroin from Gurpreet Singh Toti and Paramjit Singh Bhalu. The police is investigating the matter.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Air India peeing incident: Delhi court sends accused Shankar Mishra to 14-day judicial remand, denies police his custody

2
Punjab

Punjab Government extends winter holidays in schools

3
Nation

Cancer risk starts with first drop of alcohol: WHO

4
Punjab

Punjab leg of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, here is the route

5
Ludhiana

Rs 756-cr elevated highway to be complete by June

6
Sports

Pakistan commentator confuses cricketer with pornstar; adult star Dani Daniels shares clip with a cheeky caption

7
Nation

Air India urinating incident victim says she was forced to negotiate with perpetrator against her wishes

8
Punjab

Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari resigns months after extortion controversy

9
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reallocates portfolios after Cabinet reshuffle; Dr Balbir Singh gets Health and Family Welfare

10
Business

Amul managing director RS Sodhi ousted; Jayenbhai Mehta gets interim charge

Don't Miss

View All
When Shah Rukh Khan made Angelina Jolie laughed on a joke about Aishwarya Rai and Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Entertainment

When Shah Rukh Khan made Angelina Jolie laugh on a joke about Aishwarya Rai and Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Manpreet Monica Singh makes history, sworn in as first female Sikh judge in US
Diaspora

Manpreet Monica Singh makes history, sworn in as first female Sikh judge in US

At 82, this retd teacher dons cap of student, lyricist, singer
Jalandhar

At 82, this retd teacher from Jalandhar dons cap of student, lyricist, singer

Disability no deterrent to this Himachal Pradesh University scholar
Himachal

Disability no deterrent to this Himachal Pradesh University scholar

Pakistan man with 3 wives welcomes 60th kid, mulling another marriage for more children
Trending

Pakistan man with 3 wives welcomes 60th kid, mulling another marriage for more children

‘Robot lawyer’: British CEO introduces Artificial Intelligence-powered robot to represent people in courts
Trending

‘Robot lawyer’: British CEO introduces Artificial Intelligence-powered robot to represent people in courts

Amitabh Bachchan apologises over 'horrible error', netizens joke, point out even bigger mistake by superstar
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan apologises over 'horrible error', netizens joke, point out even bigger mistake by superstar

UK inflation: Study abroad journey for Indians gets tougher amid struggle for affordable living
World

UK inflation: Study abroad journey for Indians gets tougher amid struggle for affordable living

Top News

Dense fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave intensifies in region

Dense fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave intensifies in region

Fog reduces visibility at many places as temperatures fall s...

Demolition in Joshimath begins today; cracks in 678 buildings, 81 families displaced

Demolition in Joshimath begins today; cracks in 678 buildings, 81 families displaced

2 crew members to join probe in Air India urination case

2 crew members to join probe in Air India urination case

The two crew members were to join the probe on Monday but co...

Emergency landing after bomb threat: Nothing suspicious found on Moscow-Goa flight, say police

Emergency landing after bomb threat: Nothing suspicious found on Moscow-Goa flight, say police

The NSG and local police teams complete checking of the airc...

NCB busts Ludhiana-based int’l drugs syndicate, 2 Afghans among 16 held

NCB busts Ludhiana-based int'l drugs syndicate, 2 Afghans among 16 held

Two heroin processing units unearthed | 60-kg contraband, ar...


Cities

View All

Hit by SUV, 15-year-old boy dies on BRTS lane

Hit by SUV, 15-year-old boy dies on BRTS lane

Missing grills, private vehicles in BRTS corridor add to traffic confusion in Amritsar

All colleges in Punjab to remain shut on January 18

Gangster Tinu among 5 booked for clash in jail

PWD Minister takes stock of development works in schools

Bathinda Punjab’s coldest at 2°C

Bathinda Punjab’s coldest at 2°C

Over 1,100 files cleared at Estate Office in fortnight

Over 1,100 files cleared at Estate Office in fortnight

Chaos continues, visitors pay the price

MC removes illegal vendors, asks others to follow norms

Only online payment for sale deed from today

Woman dies in sleep at Sec 52, 'angithi' the cause

BJP, AAP target each other over mayoral poll

BJP, AAP target each other over mayoral poll

Sisodia lays stone of school of excellence

Light and sound show opens at Red Fort today

Withdraw slum demolition order, PWD told

Mayor’s driver shoots woman, tries to kill self in Hoshiarpur

Mayor's driver shoots woman, tries to kill self in Hoshiarpur

PCS officers' strike brings work to halt in govt offices

Encroachments galore as NC fails to act tough on vendors

Cold not Covid makes schools go for online classes

Nawanshahr residents take out protest march over ash from power plant

2 kids charred to death; 4 siblings hurt

2 kids charred to death; 4 siblings hurt

Schools reopen to thin attendance in Ludhiana

Drivers vow to take measures for safety of students during fog

Vendors, domestic helps brave harsh weather to continue providing services

Illegal change of land use in LIT colonies: Violations continue despite change of guard

2 killed, 5 injured in road mishap

2 killed, 5 injured in road mishap

Visitors to govt offices troubled

Varsity's project to digitise research branch pending

Defunct street lights add to commuters' woes in fog

Three arrested for extorting Rs 1.50L from govt employee