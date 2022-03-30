108 ambulance holds 1st responder programme

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 29

To create awareness regarding responsible handling of emergency accidental cases in Punjab, 108 ambulance services organised first responder programme for students of Amritsar Public School. The programme was organised to make students aware about effective first aid training and its importance whenever an emergency occurs, be it at home, workplace or any public area. The programme was organised in the presence of FRP trainer Jaswinder Singh and cluster manager Pawandeep Singh.

FRP trainer Jaswinder Singh explained how first aid in emergency situations like CPR, heart attack, bleeding, fracture, snake bite, fainting, choking, and hypoglycemia, etc must be given to the patients. Saikat Mukherjee, Project Head, 108 Ambulance, said, “Our main aim of organising the event in school was to enlighten the students about importance of first aid.” —