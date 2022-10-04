11 arrested with 1.6-kg heroin

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 3

In their surprise cordon and search operation conducted at different parts of the district on Sunday, the district police seized a packet of heroin from the border village of Kals after the movement of a drone which came from the Pakistan side. Besides, the police arrested 11 persons with 509 gms of heroin.

SSP Ranjit Singh Dhillon informed mediapersons here on Monday that on a tip-off, the police were keeping eye on activities in the village on Sunday night. Soon after receiving the report of the movement of a drone over the village, the Khemkaran police conducted a search in the village and recovered heroin weighing 1,134 gm. A case under Sections 21-C, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered by the police.

The SSP said during search operations, personnel of different police stations arrested 11 accused and recovered 509 grams of heroin from their possession. Amritpal Singh, Sukhwinder Singh and Jatinder Singh, all residents of Khadoor Sahib, were arrested with 165 grams of heroin by the Goindwal Sahib police. The police recovered 100 gms of heroin from Sarabjit Singh of Vein Poin and 72 gms of heroin was also recovered from Sartaj Singh of Dhunda during the operation, said the SSP.

The Tarn Taran city police recovered 50 gms of heroin from the possession of Rajwinder Singh Vicky, a resident of Tarn Taran.

Amritpal Singh Raja, Gurbhej Singh Bheja and his brother Harbhej Singh Ghinda were arrested with 100 gms of heroin by Verowal police in the search operation.

During the search operation, Mandeep Singh Monu and Surjit Singh, residents of Bhikhiwind, were arrested by Bhikhiwind police with 22 gms of heroin.

#Pakistan #tarn taran