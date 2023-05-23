12 booked for assault, murder bid

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, May 22

The Beas police have booked 12 persons, including two women, for assaulting a team of cops and stopping them from performing their duty. The cops were restrained by the suspects in Naurangpur Butala village, where they had gone on getting information about a woman and her family being thrashed by their neighbours.

The police booked the suspects on charges of attempt to murder and disrupting a government official from discharging his duty, among others.

An FIR was registered against Kuldeep Singh, his mother Gindee, his wife Mana, Gora, Arshdeep Singh, Arsh, Kulwant Singh, Birkan Singh, Sahilpreet Singh, Gagan, Nimma Dholi and Harjinder Singh, all residents of Butala village.

ASI Hardeep Singh, the complainant, said the victim Rajwant Kaur of Naurangpur Butala, had informed the police that several persons had barged into her house, and that she was getting thrashed. Following this, the complainant and the police team reached her house where they found the suspects. Rajwant was injured. The complainant said the cops tried to make the suspects realise legal implications of the act. But instead of heeding the cops’ advice, the suspects thrashed them too.

Investigating officer SI Sardool Singh said the suspects live in the vicinity of Rajwant, the victim. It all reportedly occurred because the victim had objected to some construction work going on in the house of the suspects. This led to a verbal spat between the victim and the suspects, who ended barging into her house and assaulting her. Rajwant had to be hospitalised after the incident. A case has been registered and raids are on to nab the suspects, who are still on the run.

Dispute over trivial matter got escalated

