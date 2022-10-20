12 booked for changing girdawari of government land in Amritsar village

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 19

The Vigilance Bureau has registered a case against 12 persons, including a former patwari and two patwaris of the Revenue Department, on the charges of changing the girdawari (record) of the government land in Darya Mansoor village, Amritsar district.

The VB arrested Dalbir Singh, a former patwari, and Lakhbir Singh, patwari, of the Revenue Department - and three private persons - Brijnev Singh, Sukhjit Singh and Sukhdev Singh.

A spokesperson for the Vigilance Bureau said Sukha Singh, a resident of Kamirpura, complained to the Vigilance Bureau in this regard. After investigation, they found that a former patwari of the Revenue Department, Dalbir Singh, a resident of Kartar Nagar, Cheharta; patwari Ranjit Singh, a resident of Mohalla Gopal Nagar; and patwari Lakhbir Singh, a resident of Ball Labe Darya village, Amritsar district, filed a false report to change the record with the connivance of accused Brijnev Singh, Harsher Singh, Ramandeep Kaur, wife of Harsher Singh, Rimplejit Kaur, wife of Brijnev Singh, residents of Holy Estate, Amritsar, Sukhjit Singh, his sons Prabhadeep Singh and Ravdeep Singh, residents of Jagdev Khurd village, Baljit Kaur and Sukhdev Singh, residents of Kallomahl village.

The Vigilance Bureau has registered a case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 420, 465, 466, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC.