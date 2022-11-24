 12 booked for public display of weapons in Amritsar : The Tribune India

12 booked for public display of weapons in Amritsar

Police recommend cancellation of 72 arms licences issued in district

12 booked for public display of weapons in Amritsar


Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 23

Intensifying the campaign against the public display of weapons, the Amritsar Rural Police have booked 12 persons under Sections 188 and 336 of the IPC for the public display of weapons on their social media accounts.

Senior Superintendent of Police Swapan Sharma said the public display of weapons is prohibited. In the three-month drive against illegal arms licences, the police are reviewing arms licences issued in the district.

After reviewing the arms licences, the Amritsar Rural Police proposed a recommendation for the cancellation of 72 licences to Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan.

“As per instructions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, strict action will be taken against hate speech. We urge all citizens to maintain peace and harmony in the state. We are taking immediate action on display of weapons on social media,” said Sharma.

Yesterday, a video went viral on social media in which a police constable opened fire and glorified weapons in a wedding function. The Amritsar Rural Police acted swiftly and took strict action against the constable. A case has been registered in this regard. “Law is equal for all. We will not tolerate anyone brandishing weapons on social media,” said the police.

After the killing of a Dera follower, Pardeep, and Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri, the government had issued directions for the review of the arms licences. All licences would be reviewed within three months.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's viral 'kulhad pizza' couple booked for 'brandishing guns'

2
Delhi

Back home from drug rehab, Delhi man kills father, mother, sister and grandmother

3
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28

4
Delhi

Day after Satyender Jain claims 28kg weight loss, new video shows Delhi minister enjoying meal in Tihar jail

5
Impact Feature

The 8 Best Coins to Invest in for 2023

6
Diaspora

Canadian MPs want direct flights to Amritsar

7
World

6 people and assailant dead in US Walmart shooting: Police

8
Patiala

Patiala's Mannat Kashyap makes it to India's Under-19 women's cricket team

9
Punjab

Ludhiana police sub-inspector, 2 accomplices nabbed with 846-gm heroin

10
Jalandhar

Posing as nephew, fraudster dupes Jalandhar's retd Lt Col of Rs 16.2L

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28

Jalandhar’s viral ‘kulhad pizza’ couple booked for ‘brandishing guns’
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's viral 'kulhad pizza' couple booked for 'brandishing guns'

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to ‘kill and cut her into pieces’
Trending

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to 'kill and cut her into pieces'

Left MBBS seat after kidney failure, Tanda girl clears NEET again after 2 yrs
Jalandhar

Left MBBS seat after kidney failure, Tanda girl clears NEET again after 2 yrs

Nek Chand’s sculptures reinstalled in Shimla
Himachal

Nek Chand's sculptures reinstalled in Shimla

Green Mission: Man plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs
Ludhiana

Green Mission: Samrala man Gurpreet Singh Bedi plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal
Himachal

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Punjab

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

Top News

What was mechanism to pick Election Commissioner Arun Goel, produce appointment file: Supreme Court to govt

What was mechanism to pick Election Commissioner Arun Goel, produce appointment file: Supreme Court to govt

Questions Punjab-cadre officer’s selection day after he opte...

2 days on, cops collect samples of chemicals from Panipat sugar mill

2 days on, cops collect samples of chemicals from Panipat sugar mill

Rs 1-crore fake drugs of top brands seized from Baddi godown, three arrested

Rs 1-crore fake drugs of top brands seized from Baddi godown, three arrested

Probe order papers in plot allotment scam go missing

Probe order papers in plot allotment scam go missing

Border dispute: Assam forest office torched, cars burnt in Meghalaya

Border dispute: Assam forest office torched, cars burnt in Meghalaya


Cities

View All

Case registered against 65 for blocking NH in Tarn Taran district

Case registered against 65 for blocking NH in Tarn Taran district

SGPC concerned over traffic logjam effect on tourist footfall in holy city Amritsar

Pits of hazard: Open manholes threat to commuters in city

Differently abled hold march over sacking of employees

Akali Dal questions AAP govt over issue of Bandi Singhs

25-year-old critical after ‘overdose’

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

Chandigarh Administration for disciplinary action against ‘erring’ HCS officer

Chandigarh Administration for disciplinary action against ‘erring’ HCS officer

70-yr-old man axes son’s wife to death in Barwala

Punjab VB team searches ex-cop’s Karoran resort

Chandigarh earns bragging rights, to showcase cycle infra at meet

3 organ recipients get dengue from infected donor

Back from rehabilitation centre, drug addict ‘kills’ 4 of family in Delhi

Back from rehabilitation centre, drug addict ‘kills’ 4 of family in Delhi

Significant rise in Yamuna pollution since 2017, says Delhi Govt report

Congress vows to waive dues of residential buildings if it wins Delhi MC polls

Delhi BJP manifesto likely to be women-centric

BJP deceived Delhi sanitation workers: AAP

Jalandhar’s viral ‘kulhad pizza’ couple booked for ‘brandishing guns’

Jalandhar's viral 'kulhad pizza' couple booked for 'brandishing guns'

Posing as nephew, fraudster dupes Jalandhar's retd Lt Col of Rs 16.2L

Left MBBS seat after kidney failure, Tanda girl clears NEET again after 2 yrs

VB arrests Jalandhar agent in vehicle fitness certificate racket

Nawanshahr: Forest Dept gets 88 acres vacated from encroachers

Seven of two gangs held in loot, vehicle-theft cases in Ludhiana

Seven of two gangs held in loot, vehicle-theft cases in Ludhiana

Sub-inspector, 2 accomplices nabbed with 846-gm heroin

Cop arrested for taking Rs 5K bribe

‘Complete projects that missed deadlines’

MLAs, Mayor discuss regularising services of sanitation workers

Girl from Punjab’s Patiala makes it to India’s U-19 cricket team

Patiala's Mannat Kashyap makes it to India's Under-19 women's cricket team

Patiala: Purchased with welfare funds, IAS officers keep laptops for personal use

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma faces flak from Opposition over Dera Sacha Sauda 'praise'

Patiala: Inquiry report indicts SMO

Refund 50% of hostel fee: Punjab and Haryana High Court to Patiala Law University