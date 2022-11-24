12 booked for public display of weapons in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 23

Intensifying the campaign against the public display of weapons, the Amritsar Rural Police have booked 12 persons under Sections 188 and 336 of the IPC for the public display of weapons on their social media accounts.

Senior Superintendent of Police Swapan Sharma said the public display of weapons is prohibited. In the three-month drive against illegal arms licences, the police are reviewing arms licences issued in the district.

After reviewing the arms licences, the Amritsar Rural Police proposed a recommendation for the cancellation of 72 licences to Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan.

“As per instructions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, strict action will be taken against hate speech. We urge all citizens to maintain peace and harmony in the state. We are taking immediate action on display of weapons on social media,” said Sharma.

Yesterday, a video went viral on social media in which a police constable opened fire and glorified weapons in a wedding function. The Amritsar Rural Police acted swiftly and took strict action against the constable. A case has been registered in this regard. “Law is equal for all. We will not tolerate anyone brandishing weapons on social media,” said the police.

After the killing of a Dera follower, Pardeep, and Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri, the government had issued directions for the review of the arms licences. All licences would be reviewed within three months.