12 school vehicles challaned for violating rules

Amritsar , April 25
Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Arshdeep Singh Lubana while inspecting vehicles with his team today issued 12 challans to school vehicles found violating guidelines of the Safe School Vahan policy.
Officials of the RTA, District Child Protection Unit and the traffic police have been inspecting school vehicles ferrying students of private schools since last week after an accident in Mahendragarh in which seven children lost their lives.
Arshdeep Singh said compliance of the Safe School Vahan Policy would be ensured in the district. No negligence would be tolerated to protect the life of schoolchildren. He said principals should pay personal attention to school vehicles. They would be responsible in case of any accident due to violation of the policy, he added.
“SDM-level meetings have been held with principals of various schools and educational institutions regarding the Safe School Vahan Policy in which the latter have been briefed on safety protocols to be followed and ensure that school vehicles fulfil the prescribed standards,” he said.
“School vans and buses should have CCTV cameras, iron grill on windows, a first aid box and a female attendant for girls. Driver should have heavy vehicle driving licence. All vehicles should have speed governors. The colour of school vehicles should be yellow,” he added.
He said most violations found during checking of school vehicles include lack of paper work of drivers, speeding, windows sans iron grills and improper first aid box. Besides, he said children should be picked up and dropped only when a school vehicle stops.
