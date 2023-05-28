12-year-old delivers child; investigation on

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 27

In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old girl gave birth to a male child in the Civil Hospital, Phagwara, on Friday.

As per official sources, the minor is native of Bihar and is presently undergoing treatment at Bibi Nanki Mother & Child Hospital, Amritsar.

Dr Naresh Kundra said it was a premature delivery. The child weighed only 900 gm and was serious. Both mother and child were shifted to Amritsar.

After getting the reports, Phagwara SP Gurpreet Singh appointed Sadar SHO Usha Rani as IO who met the minor in the hospital. The IO said the girl told the police that she was living with her father in Tibbi Mohalla, Phagwara. She said she was raped by an unknown youth when she had gone to ease herself in the open early morning last year.

The victim said on May 26 she felt severe pain in her stomach and was brought to the Civil Hospital, Phagwara, where she delivered the child. DSP Phagwara Jaspreet Singh said the police have registered a case against unknown rapist.