12 yrs on, Punjab Roadways driver yet to get revised pension as per 5th pay panel report

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, January 5

Gursharan Singh (73), a resident of Kasel village, who retired from the Punjab Roadways as a driver in 2008, has lost all hopes of getting the benefits of revised pension accordingly to the Fifth Pay Commission report. He has been moving from pillar to post for more than 12 years to get the benefit of his revised pension. The harassment affected him mentally and physically as a result of which Gursharan Singh became bed-ridden.

While Gursharan Singh has not been got the benefits of the revised pension as per the Fifth Pay Commission, the recommendations of it released in 2022, have gone remote.

The office of the Accountant General (AG), Punjab, in its office letter No. PEN—7/G-56/2008-09 /22404-07, dated November 30, 2010, sanctioned the approval for the revised pension according to the Fifth Pay Commission and the copies of the letter were sent to the District Treasury Officer and other concerned offices.

Gursharan Singh said that he along with his wife Raj Kaur went from one office to the other including the District Treasury Office and the SBI branch in Tarn Taran and Kasel where he had his account, but failed to get a positive response.

District Treasury Officer Rajinder Pal said his office had made a case with the letter received from the AG office soon after in 2010 to the Manager, State Bank Of India, Tarn Taran. Vandna Parashar, the bank’s chief manager, said the case must be sent to the SBI branch at Kasel where Gursharan Singh has his account. But despite this, Gursharan Singh has not received the benefits of his revised pension till date.