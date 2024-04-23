136 buildings constructed illegally in city’s north zone

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, April 22

Municipal town planning wing officials have submitted a list of 136 buildings and colonies constructed in violation of norms in north zone was submitted to MC Commissioner.

However, no such development reported from other zones and sectors. According to sources, the central zone has maximum illegal constructions, but not much efforts were being done there to curb illegal construction.

Soon after joining as MC commissioner Harpreet Singh in February asked MTP wing officials to ensure that no construction takes place without sanctioned site plan and other legal requirements. The commissioner had asked the officials to prepare a sector-wise list of illegal buildings so that action against violators could be planned systematically.

Assistant Town Planner Arun Khanna, who was deployed in north zone, has submitted a list of 136 buildings and colonies being constructed illegally in the zone. Khanna was transferred from north zone to south zone on April 16. However, Khanna reportedly submitted the list on April 15.

According to information, most of such buildings belong to influential people.

The building construction mafia has been active in the city for the past many years. The MTP wing was unable to take any concrete action against the mafia.

