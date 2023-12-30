139th foundation day of Congress celebrated

Tarn Taran, December 29

Workers and leaders of the Congress celebrated the party’s 139th foundation with great pomp and show here on Friday. The party workers gathered under the leadership of former MLA Harminder Singh Gill, district president of the party, and organised a meeting at the Congress Bhawan.

Addressing on the occasion, Harminder Singh Gill said the Congress was the only party in the country with its longest history of serving the country men. Condemning the AAP-led state government, he said it had failed to fulfil the promises made to the people at the time of the elections.

He said corruption was rife and the state machinery had collapsed as most of the state government employees were seen protesting to get their demands fulfilled. He said the present dispensation had failed to fulfill the promises made by party supremo Arvind Kejriwal during the election time.

Among others, former MLA Sukhpal Singh Bhullar, NSUI state senior vice-president Hrithik Arora, and Ranveet Singh Jallewal addressed on the occasion.

